MELBOURNE has been hit with an injury scare a week out from its Grand Final, with small forward Charlie Spargo jarring his ankle during training.

But the club says Spargo is not in any doubt for the premiership decider with the Western Bulldogs and is expected to take part in its next training session.

Spargo was tackled in a drill on Saturday night as the club trained under lights and had his leg twisted. The incident was not in during the match simulation and he did not have the ankle iced.

The small forward, who has played every game this season and kicked two goals in the preliminary final against Geelong, immediately required attention from the Dees' medical team.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard DEMON DOWN: Exclusive vision from Dees training, watch the incident Damian Barrett and Callum Twomey with all the latest Footy Feed news

He had his ankle assessed and then sat on the interchange bench at Mineral Resources Park for the rest of the session.

The 21-year-old has kicked 17 goals this season with his pressure and hard running highly valued at the Dees.

Steven May and Joel Smith both ran laps away from the main session and didn’t take part in the match simulation as the pair worked through their hamstring issues.

Steven May looks on during a Melbourne training session in Perth on September 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

For the match simulation, the Dees were broken into the senior side (in blue jumpers) and a reserves line-up (in red), with James Jordon, Jake Melksham and Jayden Hunt all in the red group.

Michael Hibberd was in the blue squad, while Angus Brayshaw, after not training on Friday, completed the full session.