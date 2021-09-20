BEN BROWN and Adam Treloar were all but forced out of their previous clubs less than a year ago but one of them will finish their fresh start with a premiership medal.

If Western Bulldogs claim the flag on Saturday, Stefan Martin and Mitch Hannan will join Treloar in winning a premiership in their first year at the club.

The Dogs trio or Melbourne key forward Brown will join 16 players that have won a flag the season after switching clubs since 2000.

>> CHECK OUT FULL LIST BELOW

One player that found the grass can be much greener at a new home was James Frawley, who left the Demons after their 17th-place in 2014 to join back-to-back premiers Hawthorn.

James Frawley celebrates the premiership win over West Coast on October 3, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

Frawley played 139 matches for the Demons and was selected in the 2010 Therabody AFL All-Australian team as a 22-year-old. But he didn’t even play in a final in eight seasons at the Dees.

The change of clubs was driven by a desire to be part of a strong and successful team.

"It was definitely the biggest factor. That and having stability on and off the field,” Frawley told AFL.com.au.

"It was still a really tough decision. I had a lot of friends at Melbourne and I really enjoyed my time there. But I was lucky enough to choose Hawthorn.

“It was pretty crazy going from a team that struggled for eight years to coming out and winning a premiership. It was a bit of a fairytale really.”

Players since 2000 to play in a premiership in their first year at new club:

Tom Lynch 2019: Gold Coast to Richmond

The Tigers lost a preliminary final then added the Suns’ co-captain as a free agent. The key forward kicked two goals in his first Grand Final and was part of back-to-back premierships.

Dion Prestia 2017: Gold Coast to Richmond

The Suns’ vice-captain wanted to return to his home state after six seasons away. Has now played in three premierships and won a club champion award with the Tigers in the second year of those.

Toby Nankervis 2017: Sydney to Richmond

The ruckman left the runners-up in search of more senior opportunities. He joined an underperforming team on the verge of success and is now a three-time premiership player.

Josh Caddy 2017: Geelong to Richmond

The midfielder was another player switching from a contender to a perennial pretender but timed his move to a third club perfectly. Won a second flag with the Tigers in 2019.

Josh Caddy and Toby Nankervis celebrate after winning the 2017 Grand Final over Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

James Frawley 2015: Melbourne to Hawthorn

The key defender joined the Hawks for the last leg of their ‘three-peat’ and kept West Coast’s Josh Kennedy goalless in the Grand Final. The Demons received pick No.3 as free agency compensation.

Ben McEvoy 2014: St Kilda to Hawthorn

The future captain initially struggled to cement a spot at the Hawks and was out of the team from round 21 until replacing Jon Ceglar for the Grand Final. Won a second premiership the following year.

Brian Lake 2013: Western Bulldogs to Hawthorn

A two-time All-Australian at the Dogs, Lake was brought to the 2012 runners-up to fill a hole at full-back. He was part of the 2013-15 premierships and won the Norm Smith Medal in the first of those.

Brian Lake after winning his third flag with the Hawks. Picture: AFL Photos

Jonathan Simpkin 2013: Geelong to Hawthorn

The delisted free agent was in and out of the side until Brendan Whitecross tore an ACL in the preliminary final. Started the decider as the sub, finished with a premiership medal. Missed out the following year when omitted for Cyril Rioli.

Mitch Morton 2012: Richmond to Sydney

The forward arrived at a bargain price and was made to wait until round 21 for a club debut. Played five of the last six games, including three winning finals, and kicked two goals in the Grand Final.

Luke Ball 2010: St Kilda to Collingwood

The former captain found footy tough in his final year at the Saints, being dropped late in the season but returning for a couple of winning finals then the losing Grand Final. He changed clubs through the draft then found Grand Final glory in a replay against his old club.

Luke Ball celebrates with Pies fans after the 2010 premiership. Picture: AFL Photos

Darren Jolly 2010: Sydney to Collingwood; 2005: Melbourne to Sydney

Good fortune followed the ruckman, or perhaps he brought it with him, as Jolly was part of the 72-year drought-breaking premiership at the Swans and timed his move to the Pies just as well.

Steven Armstrong 2006: Melbourne to West Coast

Given a second chance in the rookie draft the midfielder didn’t play many matches but kicked the Eagles’ second last goal of the Grand Final to help them to a thrilling one-point win.

Blake Caracella 2003: Essendon to Brisbane

The 2000 premiership player was forced out by a bulging salary cap but joined the back-to-back premiers. Kicked two goals in a Grand Final to help the Lions clinch a third consecutive flag.

Mal Michael 2001: Collingwood to Brisbane

Struggled to settle in defence or attack at the Pies but found his place at the Lions where he was a dour defender in their three-peat.

(L-R) Alastair Lynch, Jonathan Brown, Mal Michael and Martin Pike celebrate the Lions' 2013 premiership. Picture: AFL Photos

Martin Pike 2001: North Melbourne to Brisbane

The 1999 premiership defender was cut by the Kangaroos then ended up at his fourth club through the draft. The rugged backman helped the Lions to three flags.

John Barnes 2000: Geelong to Essendon

After being part of three losing Grand Finals with the Cats the ruckman returned to his original club and was an integral part of a team that lost only one match for the season.