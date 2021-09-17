Fremantle champion Matthew Pavlich after his last game in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE champion Matthew Pavlich will be inducted into the WA Football Hall of Fame later this month, becoming the fifth figure in the Dockers' 27-year history to be recognised with the honour.

Broadcasting great Dennis Cometti and brilliant North Melbourne and Claremont rover Jim Krakouer will also be inducted at a ceremony at the Sandover Medal on September 28.

Pavlich will join past Fremantle players Peter Bell, Paul Hasleby and Ben Allan, as well as inaugural coach Gerard Neesham, in the WA Football Hall of Fame.

Dennis Cometti poses for a photo in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers' greatest player won six Doig Medals as club champion, was named All-Australian on six occasions and led Fremantle's goalkicking eight times, captaining the club from 2007 to 2015.

He played 353 games, becoming the first WA-based AFL player to pass the 300-game milestone, and is the Dockers' leading goalkicker with 700.

Established in 2004, the WA Football Hall of Fame honours players, coaches, umpires, administrators and media who have made a significant contribution to Australian Football in WA.