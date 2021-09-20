MELBOURNE insists small forward Charlie Spargo is in no doubt for Saturday's Grand Final despite missing Monday's training session, with forward Tom McDonald declaring there is "absolutely no way he'd miss it".

Spargo watched on but didn't take part in a short training run at HBF Arena in Joondalup on Monday morning, with the Demons broken into two separate groups as players continued their recovery from a more intense session on Saturday evening.

The small forward, who jarred his ankle during a training drill on Saturday, had his left ankle strapped and walked two laps with teammate Christian Salem before watching the rest of the session.

The 21-year-old did not require scans after the incident, which occurred when he was tackled in a drill, and McDonald insisted there was nothing to worry about.

"He's going to be fine. Guys who have a normal rolled ankle, they'd never run on a Monday, probably not a Tuesday, and you'd try to get them to train for a Wednesday," the tall forward said.

"There would be absolutely no way he'd miss it. He didn't need a scan, they tape it up pretty tight, and worst-case scenario he'd have some painkillers for the game and be absolutely fine.

"It's not going to be something that really nags him or affects him physically. He'll be a little bit sore after the game, but it's not going to affect him during the week."

McDonald described Spargo as the Demons' best kick and said he was an underrated part of the forward line, given the subtlety of what he does for the team.

The crafty forward had 18 disposals, two goals and eight marks against Geelong in the preliminary final and has not missed a game this season.

Charlie Spargo and Christian Salem walking laps at training on Monday. Picture: AFL photos

The Demons could have another selection dilemma on their hands this week, with defender Joel Smith cleared to train with the main group this week after missing the preliminary final with a hamstring injury.

Smith, who broke into the team in round 22 and held his place through to the qualifying final win against Brisbane, was replaced against the Cats by veteran defender Michael Hibberd.

"He's free to train with the main group this week, so I assume that makes him available for selection," McDonald said of Smith.

"He'd have to get through I guess, but I think he's going to train with us on Wednesday.

"There's probably five or six guys who could lay claim to a spot in the side and you really feel for guys who miss out.

"Joel came in at the right time of the year and was playing well but just had some bad luck.

"I have no idea what they're going to do, but someone's going to be pretty disappointed."

Other Demons on the edge of selection include forwards Jayden Hunt and Jake Melksham, while James Jordan has been the medical substitute for the past two finals and the round 23 clash against Geelong.

Monday's session was mostly run by performance manager Darren Burgess with players completing stretching and short run-throughs, before running laps and doing some short kicking and goalkicking.

Salem and midfield bull Jack Viney had light sessions, while key defender Steven May joined in with the main group.