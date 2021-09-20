Players pose for a photo in front of fans during the Demons' training session at HBF Arena on September 17, 2021 in Perth, Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL with Toyota presents the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final Open Training at Optus Stadium this Friday, 24th September.

The session will allow up to 25,000 AFL fans the chance to watch the two best teams in action ahead of the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Spectators can revel in fan content and soak up the atmosphere ahead of the big day with Melbourne Football Club commencing their training at 10.30am followed by Western Bulldogs from 12pm.

Grand Final injury watch, Wines backs Voss as Blues boss Nathan Schmook and Cal Twomey with the latest news from Perth

Each club’s traditional ‘Captains run’ training session will run approx. 45mins each and fans will hear directly from representatives of each club with in-stadium interviews. Food and beverage outlets will also be open.

AFL Executive General Manager of Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers said it was great to get fans to training in what is normally a closed session to the public.

"Having 25,000 fans be able to watch the Toyota AFL Grand Final Open Training session adds to the excitement and momentum of what already has been a great start to Grand Final week," Ms Rogers said.

"It is something we’ve never done before, and it is great that the West Australian fans get to see the players in action ahead of the biggest day on the Australian sporting calendar."

Tickets are FREE and will go on sale 12:00pm (AWST) Tuesday 21st September via Ticketmaster. The maximum number of free tickets per transaction is capped six (6).

9.30am – Gates Open

9.30am – Fan content begins

10.30am -11.30am – Melbourne Demons training (approx)

11.30am -12.00pm – Fan content

12.00pm-1.00pm – Western Bulldogs training (approx)

1.00pm – Ends

Free Public Transport will be included with the ticket. Trains will be stopping at Stadium Station however no suburban buses will be running to the event. See the Transperth website for further information.

The 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be held at Optus Stadium on Saturday, September 25 at 5:15pm AWST (7:15pm AEST).