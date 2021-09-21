Sam Petrevski-Seton reacts during the loss to Adelaide in round 15, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON midfielder Sam Petrevski-Seton has requested a trade to West Coast.

AFL.com.au understands the former No.6 draft pick informed Blues officials of his decision on Tuesday afternoon, with the Eagles now set to engage in negotiations ahead of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The classy 23-year-old, whose contract at Carlton expired at season's end, also had interest from a handful of Victorian sides – including fierce rivals Essendon – but has informed the Blues of his desire to return to his home state and specifically to West Coast.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The trade request comes after a difficult season with Carlton, where Petrevski-Seton struggled in an unnatural position across half-back and was dropped on multiple occasions throughout a campaign that yielded just 11 starts for the senior side.

Sam Petrevski-Seton celebrates a goal with Harry McKay against Collingwood in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He now hopes for a fresh opportunity with the Eagles, who are looking to add midfield depth and respond after missing the finals for the first time in six years throughout a tough 2021 season.

His trade request to West Coast therefore won't help Carlton in its hopes of securing a deal for wantaway Fremantle youngster Adam Cerra, who is yet to nominate a preferred Victorian destination after requesting a move home last month.

Carlton remains the frontrunners in any deal for Cerra, though Melbourne is also interested in his services, with the club's pick No.6 still likely to be the starting point in ongoing negotiations with Fremantle over the next month.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Petrevski-Seton, initially recruited to the Blues with pick No.6 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft, emerged as a consistent performer in a variety of roles throughout 94 appearances for the club.

However, after struggling through the season's first six weeks, he was dropped for the side's crunch match against Essendon in round seven and found it difficult to reclaim his place in the team.

Sam Petrevski-Seton in action against Sandringham in the VFL on July 31, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He was selected in the starting 22 in just five of Carlton's last 14 matches and averaged only 15.2 disposals across the course of the year, with his ongoing contract uncertainty fuelling speculation surrounding his future.

West Coast currently has picks No.10, 29, 36, 49 and 65 at the NAB AFL Draft.