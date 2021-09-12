RICHMOND will be armed with two draft picks inside the top 15 after Geelong's season came to end in Friday night's brutal preliminary final loss to Melbourne.
The Tigers own the Cats' first pick after a live trade during last year's NAB AFL Draft that allowed Geelong to pounce on Max Holmes with pick No.20.
The Cats' first pick will be at No.30 and they have two more in the second round as they enter a fascinating off-season with the oldest list in the competition.
Port Adelaide's first pick is at No.16 after its disastrous loss to the Western Bulldogs in the preliminary final.
What picks does your club have? Check them out below.
ROUND ONE
|1
|North Melbourne
|2
|GWS Giants (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|3
|Gold Coast
|4
|Adelaide
|5
|Hawthorn
|6
|Carlton
|7
|Richmond
|8
|Fremantle
|9
|St Kilda
|10
|West Coast
|11
|Essendon
|12
|Sydney
|13
|GWS Giants
|14
|Brisbane
|15
|Richmond (received from Geelong in 2020)
|16
|Port Adelaide
|17
|Western Bulldogs
|18
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)
ROUND TWO
|19
|Gold Coast (part of assistance package in 2019)
|20
|North Melbourne
|21
|Hawthorn (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|22
|Gold Coast
|23
|Adelaide
|24
|Hawthorn
|25
|Carlton
|26
|Richmond
|27
|Fremantle
|28
|Richmond (received from St Kilda in 2020)
|29
|West Coast
|30
|Geelong (received from Essendon in 2020)
|31
|Sydney
|32
|Geelong (received from GWS Giants in 2020)
|33
|Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
|34
|Geelong
|35
|West Coast (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
|36
|Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
|37
|Adelaide (received from Melbourne in 2020)
ROUND THREE
|38
|North Melbourne
|39
|Collingwood
|40
|Richmond (received from Gold Coast in 2020)
|41
|Collingwood (received from Adelaide in 2020)
|42
|Melbourne (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
|43
|Gold Coast (received from Carlton in 2020)
|44
|Richmond
|45
|Collingwood (received from Fremantle in 2020)
|46
|St Kilda
|47
|Brisbane (received from West Coast in 2020)
|48
|Essendon
|49
|West Coast (received from Sydney in 2020)
|50
|GWS Giants
|51
|Brisbane
|52
|Geelong
|53
|Essendon (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
|54
|Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
|55
|Gold Coast (received from Melbourne in 2020)
ROUND FOUR
|56
|Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2020)
|57
|Brisbane (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|58
|Gold Coast
|59
|Adelaide
|60
|Port Adelaide (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
|61
|Carlton
|62
|Hawthorn (received from Richmond in 2020)
|63
|Adelaide (received from Fremantle in 2020)
|64
|St Kilda
|65
|West Coast
|66
|Gold Coast (received from Essendon in 2020)
|67
|Sydney
|68
|GWS Giants
|69
|North Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
|70
|Port Adelaide (received from Geelong in 2020)
|71
|Port Adelaide
|72
|Western Bulldogs
|73
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)
YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS
|Adelaide
|4, 23, 37, 59, 63
|Brisbane
|14, 18, 47, 51, 57, 73
|Carlton
|6, 25, 61
|Collingwood
|36, 39, 41, 45
|Essendon
|11, 48, 53
|Fremantle
|8, 27
|Geelong
|30, 32, 34, 52
|Gold Coast
|3, 19, 22, 43, 55, 58, 66
|GWS Giants
|2, 13, 50, 68
|Hawthorn
|5, 21, 24, 56, 62
|Melbourne
|33, 42, 54
|North Melbourne
|1, 20, 38, 69
|Port Adelaide
|16, 60, 70, 71
|Richmond
|7, 15, 26, 28, 40, 44
|St Kilda
|9, 46, 64
|Sydney
|12, 31, 67
|West Coast
|10, 29, 35, 49, 65
|Western Bulldogs
|17, 72
