IT WAS this week, 20 years ago, when it hit its crescendo for the first time. Modern to its core, its roots had traced back further but this was the moment when its arrival became emphatic: A new dynasty was here. The Lions were here.

Exactly two decades on, Brisbane's triumph in the 2001 Grand Final remains a defining inflection point in the AFL era, signalling the start of the game's first modern dynasty and paving the way for others to follow.

'ACTIONS TO LIVE BY' is now streaming in DYNASTIES ON AFL ON DEMAND

Now, available exclusively on AFL On Demand, you can hear from the stars themselves about exactly how the Lions' early-2000s empire was built, in the new film 'Actions To Live By' as part of the new Dynasties series.

Featuring in-depth interviews with the legendary coach Leigh Matthews and stars in Simon Black, Jonathan Brown and Jason Akermanis, this first instalment in the 'Dynasties' series takes us inside the process that saw a dysfunctional wooden spooner transform into a powerhouse.

The feature-length film, which includes wonderful archive vision from the inner sanctum, serves as a masterclass from Matthews, the architect of the dynasty who drove new standards across the board by leaning on wisdom and innovation.

From player-personality profiling to advances in recovery techniques, from the setting of three non-negotiables to rousing stories of team addresses and bonding, "Actions to Live By" is the engrossing inside story of one of the greatest teams footy has ever seen.

'Dynasties' is a new original series exclusive to AFL On Demand which will reveal the incredible inside stories of how the game's greatest ever teams built their premiership successes and sustained them year after year. The series begins with the Brisbane Lions on the 20th anniversary of their first premiership and will return again in 2022 with another instalment.