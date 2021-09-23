AFL BOSS Gillon McLachlan and West Australian premier Mark McGowan remain confident plans have not shifted for Saturday's Grand Final despite the state's COVID-19 scare this week.

A truck driver had been in Western Australia but tested positive once returning to New South Wales.

On Thursday morning, McGowan said that 22 contacts had been so far identified, six of which were close contacts, and that it was a "low risk" to the state.

The West Australian government banned crowds from attending games earlier this year just before the first bounce due to increased COVID-19 in the community but McGowan said there was no indication of any changes ahead of the Optus Stadium premiership decider.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure it takes place. We've put every precaution in around borders, every precaution in around this truck driver, everything to make sure the game occurs. We've been COVID free now since June. We had that outbreak from Sydney in late June and we crushed that one and we haven't had another case since then. There's only two days to go so we're very, very, very confident," McGowan said.

"I spoke to the chief health officer and health minister this morning, we had an emergency management team meeting and [the advice was] there's nothing to stop the game going ahead. There is no cases in Western Australia so we're very confident."

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and WA Premier Mark McGowan walk across Optus Stadium on Thursday, September 21. Picture: AFL Photos

After shifting the Grand Final to Perth after Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak, AFL chief executive McLachlan admitted the frustration with the case being discovered just days out from the historic event but that all parties expected it to go ahead.

"I've got great confidence in this government and their health department and police department. The call was pretty clear that there was a case but it was registered in New South Wales and the truck driver had been disciplined and they were reasonably confident," McLachlan said.

"I've got confidence in this government, their health department and their police department. Their history speaks for itself, we work with the government and take their advice.

"Clearly there was an aspect of 'It's been that sort of year' but we leave it to the people who know what they're doing and take their advice. We're confident here, excited and touching wood."

Nathan Schmook takes you on an incredible behind-the-scenes journey of Optus Stadium

McLachlan and McGowan were joined at Optus Stadium with this year's Telstra AFL Pre-Match and Half-Time entertainment, with local acts Eskimo Joe, Birds of Tokyo, Baker Boy and more set to perform across the twilight contest.

McGowan said the first Grand Final in the west would be the best.

"A marvellous, magnificent, incredible event for Western Australia – the first time ever in our state and I'm sure it will be one of the greatest Grand Finals ever, if not the greatest Grand Final ever. In fact, I'm positive it will be the greatest Grand Final ever," he said.