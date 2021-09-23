North Melbourne's Jack Ziebell leads his team out against Richmond in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne skipper Jack Ziebell will finish his career as a one-club player, signing a fresh two-year contract extension with the Kangaroos on Thursday.

Ziebell was reinvigorated by a move down back this season, averaging career-highs in disposals and marks, and has been rewarded with a contract that will tie him to the club until at least the end of the 2023 season.

The deal will take Ziebell through until the age of 32, ensuring he will see out his distinguished playing days with the club after being recruited to North Melbourne with pick No.9 in the 2008 draft.

He has played 239 games for the Kangaroos, spending the last five seasons as captain.

"Jack's been a star of the club on and off the field ever since he set foot in the place," North football manager Brady Rawlings said.

"The negotiations took a little bit of time to work through, but Jack was comfortable with how things were progressing right through the process.

"Playing down back was a new experience for 'Ziebs' and he took to it like the professional we know he is.

"He was a calming influence when things were pretty rough early in the season and his leadership was invaluable as we turned things around in the second half of the year."

The move to lock away Ziebell comes ahead of a busy off-season for North Melbourne, which is armed with the No.1 selection at this year's NAB AFL Draft and is set to continue its rebuild under the guidance of impressive first-year coach David Noble.

The Kangaroos are likely to complete a move for Tigers youngster Callum Coleman-Jones, who has already requested a trade and is expected to sign a long-term deal.

Robbie Tarrant is set to head in the opposite direction, having agreed to join Richmond on a two-year contract.

It's expected both clubs will likely negotiate a trade of late picks for the veteran defender to avoid any free agency compensation being diluted.