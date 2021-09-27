Hamish Hartlett on the ground after being injured against Carlton in R5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

INJURIES robbed Hamish Hartlett of the opportunity to extend his stay at Port Adelaide but he hopes to continue his career elsewhere even if that means moving interstate.

Hartlett started the season locked into his usual role across half-back for the Power, playing every match from rounds 2-10 until some niggly injuries hit at the same time as younger options started to emerge.

>> LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-7pm AEST WEEKDAYS

"The first half of the year was OK, I played some OK footy. But certainly the back half of the year I suffered a bit of injury with this quad issue that I had, it was kind of lingering around for a few weeks, then I had a minor knee operation," Hartlett told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"Whether my career was going to continue at Port Adelaide was pretty well dependent on my back half of the season, which really was a bit of a write-off for me unfortunately."

Hamish Hartlett fires off a handball for Port Adelaide against West Coast in R3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The 31-year-old is now looking to play on elsewhere and extend his AFL career into a 14th season, even if that means moving interstate and away from his partner for a period of time.

"We've put the feelers out there to a few clubs. I must admit there hasn't been a great deal of opportunity at this point in time," Hartlett said.

EVERY CLUB'S PICKS Indicative draft order after the Grand Final

"But I'm certainly keen to keep playing at the highest level and I've got the motivation and the mindset to want to be able to do that.

"I've had conversations with my partner. If a playing opportunity did come about I'd absolutely be happy to move interstate. She's just accepted a role that means she'll be bound to Adelaide for the next year or so, but those conversations have been had."