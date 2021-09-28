WESTERN Bulldogs senior assistant coach Steven King is headed to Gold Coast for 2022.

King, who was Luke Beveridge's right-hand man during Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final and the club's midfield and ruck coach, will take up the same senior assistant role alongside Stuart Dew next season.

The Bulldogs have elevated Ash Hansen to the role of senior assistant coach for 2022, warding off an attempt from Geelong to lure him to the Cats.

King spent 10 years at the Bulldogs and was part of the coaching panel for their 2016 premiership.

The former ruckman played 240 AFL games across a 15-season career with Geelong and St Kilda, before turning his hand to coaching.

Steven King in action for Geelong in the 2007 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

King captained the Cats from 2003-06 and was part of their drought-breaking 2007 premiership side.

He fills the vacancy left by midfield coach Josh Francou, who headed back to South Australia for family reasons.

Beveridge said King had a "profound impact" at the Bulldogs.

"His versatility as a coach, his demeanour and rapport with the players and staff, and his tactical nous, have helped us achieve the success we've had over the last six years," he said.

"We are disappointed to lose 'Kingy', as he explores this next exciting step on his coaching journey. We are fully supportive of the lifestyle choice he and his family has made and will always be here for him."

Steven King and Luke Beveridge look on during a Bulldogs training session in June 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast's new general manager of football performance Wayne Campbell said the club had conducted an exhaustive process.

"We've said publicly that we want to continue to add to our football department to ensure we can provide our players and staff with the best possible chance for success and Steven definitely does that," Campbell said.

"He has an extensive coaching background and we believe he can bring new elements to our young and exciting midfield group to help them reach new heights in 2022 and beyond."