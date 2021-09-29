Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal against Melbourne in the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

MARCUS Bontempelli has stormed to his fourth Charles Sutton Medal on Wednesday night, strengthening his case as one of the greatest players in Western Bulldogs history.

Bontempelli (353 votes) finished well clear of midfield mates Jack Macrae (296) and Tom Liberatore (291).

It capped a brilliant season for the Bulldogs' skipper, with his best and fairest adding to the AFL Players Association Most Valuable Player award and a fourth Therabody AFL All-Australian jacket.

Bontempelli is still just 25 years of age and added to his resume by averaging 27 disposals and kicking 31 goals in a stellar 2021 campaign.

Bont turns beast with two inspiring efforts Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli rises to the occasion with two massive marks and goals in the second-quarter

He now trails only Scott West (seven), Gary Dempsey (six), Ted Whitten, John Schultz and Norman Ware (all five) for best and fairest triumphs.

Macrae was a worthy runner-up, amassing more disposals in a single season than any player in AFL history, while clearance king Liberatore rounded out the podium.

Damaging half-backs Bailey Dale and Caleb Daniel completed the top five.

In other awards on the night, Dale won the Most Improved, Aaron Naughton the Most Courageous and Alex Keath the Best Team Player.

Aaron Naughton looks on after the loss to Melbourne in the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The voting process sees the five-man match committee award up to five votes each – for a maximum of 25 – following each match.

Top 10

1. Marcus Bontempelli - 353 votes

2. Jack Macrae 296

3. Tom Liberatore 291

4. Bailey Dale 251

5. Caleb Daniel 250

6. Alex Keath 241

7. Bailey Smith 216

8. Aaron Naughton 211

9. Taylor Duryea 198

10. Bailey Williams 171