Jordan Dawson celebrates one of his three goals against the Dogs in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY looks set to ask a big price of Adelaide for wantaway winger Jordan Dawson.

The 24-year-old initially wanted to return home to South Australia and has since narrowed his choice to Adelaide.

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

Taken with pick No.56 in the 2015 NAB AFL draft, Dawson has been a regular in the Swans side the past three years and enjoyed a career-best season in 2021 where he finished third in the best and fairest.

Sydney had made an attractive offer for Dawson to stay and now appear set to play hardball when it comes to negotiating a trade.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

The Crows currently have picks No.4, 23, 37, 44, 62 and 66 in this year's NAB AFL Draft.

"It is important to note that Jordan has requested a trade. He is not a free agent and there are rules in place for free agency where players can ultimately nominate where they want to play their football, and that is after eight years of qualification, so that is not Jordan’s case," Sydney CEO Tom Harley told the club's website.

"He doesn’t tick that box, but we acknowledge he has requested a trade to South Australia. Kinnear Beatson and Charlie Gardiner will work their way through that.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"But I think it's important for everyone to know that he was and is a big part of our future.

"We had big plans for Jordan, and it was reflected [in the] offer that we put in front of Jordan. So, if there is to be a negotiation there, we would expect that to be respectful and to reflect his standing at our club and the standing in the competition and potential."

Dawson has played 64 games since his debut in 2017.