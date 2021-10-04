NORTH Melbourne has bolstered its restructured football department by luring Daniel McPherson across from AFL premier Melbourne, as it looks to climb off the bottom of the ladder.

McPherson will fill a newly created role as general manager of football performance, overseeing all on-field football programs at the Kangaroos, who managed just four wins this year in David Noble's first season as coach.

The 46-year-old's portfolio includes managing coaching, high performance and medical, player development and wellness, and soft cap management.

McPherson will work alongside current North Melbourne football manger Brady Rawlings, who will move into a new role as the club's general manager of football talent.

Daniel McPherson held several roles at the Demons overseeing the football operations, compliance, integrity, AFLW and VFL programs. Picture: melbournefc.com.au

McPherson joined Melbourne as an assistant coach in 2014 and became the club's general manager of football operations two years later.

He filled that role until the Demons broke a 57-year AFL/VFL premiership drought this year.

North Melbourne chief executive Ben Amarfio hailed the acquisition as a positive move for the club.

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

"Dan is very calm and considered and strong on systems and procedures," Amarfio said.

"We were extremely impressed with Dan's focus on standards and behaviours, detailed planning and his deep football background.

Daniel McPherson in action for Sydney in 2002. Picture: AFL Photos

"Dan brings a wealth of playing, coaching and administrative experience to the role.

"He obviously played a key role in Melbourne's most recent success and that only underlines his ability and exceptional skill set."

McPherson played 111 AFL games for Sydney over 10 seasons, retiring in 2003.