SAM BUTLER impressed at the Vic Country NAB AFL Draft Combine last week, finishing in the top-two in all bar one test.
The state-based Combine saw regional-based prospects test at Bendigo last week, with potential first-round pick Butler a standout.
CAL TWOMEY'S SEPTEMBER FORM GUIDE Best draft prospects ranked
The younger brother of St Kilda forward and 2017 Richmond premiership player Dan claimed the best 20-metre sprint time with a run of 2.97 seconds, was second in the standing vertical jump test (71cm) and second in the running vertical jump (87cm).
Bendigo prospect Cooper Hamilton won the 2km time trial with a run of 5:48 minutes ahead of Hamish Sinnott and Mitchell Knevitt. Tom Brown, the son of former Geelong player Paul, claimed the standing vertical jump with a leap of 72cm.
Possible top-10 pick Josh Gibcus took out the running vertical jump but his result of 89cm was shorter than he jumped due to the circumstances of the testing outdoors under COVID-safe protocols.
Due to the inclement weather the jumps had to be conducted under an awning, with Gibcus jumping higher than the awning device. The flying defender's personal best is 95cm, which was recorded at the NAB League testing day earlier this year.
20m sprint
Sam Butler (GWV Rebels) 2.970 seconds
Tom Brown (Murray Bushrangers) 2.983
Kai Lohmann (GWV Rebels) 2.986
2km time trial
Cooper Hamilton (Bendigo Pioneers) 5:48 minutes
Hamish Sinnott (GWV Rebels) 5:58
Mitchell Knevitt (Geelong Falcons) 6:18
Standing vertical jump
Tom Brown (Murray Bushrangers) 72cm
Sam Butler (GWV Rebels) 71
Josh Gibcus (GWV Rebels) 68
Running vertical jump
Josh Gibcus* (GWV Rebels) 89cm
Sam Butler (GWV Rebels) 87
Jai Serong (GWV Rebels) 86