SAM BUTLER impressed at the Vic Country NAB AFL Draft Combine last week, finishing in the top-two in all bar one test.

The state-based Combine saw regional-based prospects test at Bendigo last week, with potential first-round pick Butler a standout.

The younger brother of St Kilda forward and 2017 Richmond premiership player Dan claimed the best 20-metre sprint time with a run of 2.97 seconds, was second in the standing vertical jump test (71cm) and second in the running vertical jump (87cm).

Draft prospect Sam Butler tests at the Vic Country NAB AFL Draft Combine on October 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Bendigo prospect Cooper Hamilton won the 2km time trial with a run of 5:48 minutes ahead of Hamish Sinnott and Mitchell Knevitt. Tom Brown, the son of former Geelong player Paul, claimed the standing vertical jump with a leap of 72cm.

Possible top-10 pick Josh Gibcus took out the running vertical jump but his result of 89cm was shorter than he jumped due to the circumstances of the testing outdoors under COVID-safe protocols.

Due to the inclement weather the jumps had to be conducted under an awning, with Gibcus jumping higher than the awning device. The flying defender's personal best is 95cm, which was recorded at the NAB League testing day earlier this year.

20m sprint

Sam Butler (GWV Rebels) 2.970 seconds

Tom Brown (Murray Bushrangers) 2.983

Kai Lohmann (GWV Rebels) 2.986

2km time trial

Cooper Hamilton (Bendigo Pioneers) 5:48 minutes

Hamish Sinnott (GWV Rebels) 5:58

Mitchell Knevitt (Geelong Falcons) 6:18

Tom Brown (bib No.20) runs the 2km time trial at the 2021 Vic Country NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Standing vertical jump

Tom Brown (Murray Bushrangers) 72cm

Sam Butler (GWV Rebels) 71

Josh Gibcus (GWV Rebels) 68



Running vertical jump

Josh Gibcus* (GWV Rebels) 89cm

Sam Butler (GWV Rebels) 87

Jai Serong (GWV Rebels) 86