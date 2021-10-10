IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards discuss all the big trade news, and join all the dots on footy's big issues.
- The 'left-field development' of the Bobby Hill trade request
- 'If Adrian Dodoro's involved, it'll come down to the wire'
- Port 'want him out, there's no two ways about it'
- 'The bidders are not knocking the door down' for this big Pie
- Hawthorn: 'I still feel there's something about to drop of a reasonably significant nature'
- Why North should have considered Adelaide's offer for pick 1
In this episode ...
0:29 – Bobby Hill requests a trade to the Bombers
2:25 – The 'ruck merry-go-round' cranks up
3:40 – The players Port Adelaide are shopping around
5:30 – Will Sydney and Adelaide come to an agreement on Jordan Dawson?
6:28 – Some of the other possibilities in the final days of the Trade Period
8:34 – Tim O’Brien speaks about the Clarkson-Mitchell coaching handover
10:25 – Hawthorn’s plans for its senior players
13:00 – North Melbourne reject multiple offers for the No.1 draft pick, but is it the right call?