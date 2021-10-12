LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT TIGERLAND?

1.10pm: Richmond list manager Blair Hartley has just appeared on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio with an update on happenings at Punt Road.

On the ruck situation: "We have got some guys that people haven't really heard about. We've got Samson Ryan, Noah Balta can go there. We've got some in the background that can go through that role. It is something we have to weigh up.”

On the Robbie Tarrant/Callum Coleman-Jones trade "It was one of the more difficult ones I've worked through. The 5pm free agency deadline helped move things along, and Brady [Rawlings] and I got there in a really positive manner, I feel. We were able to sit down some toing and froing but we got there. It will be one of those things that gets judged over time."

On the bid for North Melbourne’s no.1 draft pick: “It was one of those ones where you write it up on the board and hope that they’ll do that. It never came to fruition and North didn’t spend a lot of time on it. It’s one of things where you swing the bat and have a go.

On Richmond’s strong draft hand: “We are in a position where we want to replenish while we can contend. we won’t sell the farm but want to be in a position where we can get the best available talent. We have the position to have some flexibility (to repackage their picks) …to bundle them up or pick them where they are. We made a position to trade into this draft and we are excited with who we might get at pick seven.”

Robbie Tarrant of the Kangaroos handballs during round 16, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Can the Tigers challenge again in 2022? “We are pretty confident we can. Not a lot went right for us this year and we are just looking forward to getting the guys back. We are pretty excited about the development time we can get into our guys, even pre-Christmas and seeing them jump again.

Young players to watch: "It's the emergence of some of our young guys, like Collier-Dawkins, Ross and Dow and Ralphsmith and Maurice Jr, Samson Ryan."

Dustin Martin’s progress: “He’s tracking really well. He’s had some positive scans. He’s been here doing extra work and he’s tracking well for the start of pre-season. We are pumped for what he can do next year because he’s pretty motivated.

Who will be the new captain? “Whoever gets the role will have the benefit of having Trent here alongside them. We've got a great leadership programme, and normally don't announce the captain until just before the season.”

Richmond's Dustin Martin celebrates a goal during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FORGOTTEN SUN READY TO RISE IN ROUND ONE

12.34pm: Forgotten Gold Coast midfielder Elijah Hollands is eyeing a round one debut for Gold Coast next season.

The No.7 selection at last year’s NAB AFL National Draft was recovering from ACL surgery when he was drafted, but is raring to go, according to his manager, David Trotter from hemisphere Sports Management.

“He is motivated. He is fully fit which is pretty exciting,” he told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Tuesday.

“He had his heart set on making his debut last season. He’s pretty confident in his ability and for Suns fans out there that haven’t seen him play, that’s pretty exciting.”

Elijah Hollands at Gold Coast training in May. Picture: Getty Images

BRANDER LIKELY TO STAY AT THE EAGLES

12.18pm: West Coast’s Jarrod Brander is unlikely to be traded by the end of the trade period, according to his manager David Trotter, with interest from Carlton disappearing after Lewis Young joined the club from the Western Bulldogs.

There is hope the Eagles will do the “right thing” and allow him to become a delisted free agent. “Then something might happen,” Trotter said.

Trotter also confirmed Max Lynch’s desire to move from Collingwood to Hawthorn is fuelled purely by opportunity.

He told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio that the 23-year-old loved it at the Pies, but he no longer wanted to play second fiddle to Brodie Grundy who will be the No.1 ruckman there for the next six to seven years.

“They’d like to keep him ideally,” he said. “He’s keen to get to Hawthorn. They haven’t guaranteed it (the No.1 ruck berth) but a there’s chance to go for it.”

The Hawks and Pies have yet to reach a deal, with Trotter confirming it is likely tied up in the various trade machinations that will also involve Geelong’s Darcy Fort and Hawthorn’s Jon Ceglar. It may happen today, but more likely some time tomorrow ahead of the 7.30pm deadline.

Collingwood's Max Lynch competes for the ball against Melbourne's Luke Jackson during round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BOBBY UPDATE

10:35am: Greater Western Sydney football boss Jason McCartney says Bobby Hill's trade request to Victoria is "highly unlikely" and that the small forward will be welcomed back at the Giants.

But a new club has emerged in the hunt for the 21-year-old with Collingwood keen to make a play.

Read the full story here.

PORT'S LADHAMS MOVE MAKES NO SENSE

9.40am: Port Adelaide's want to trade Peter Ladhams to Sydney makes absolutely no sense, says former St Kilda and North Melbourne midfielder Nick Dal Santo.

Ladhams officially requested a move to the Swans on Monday and Dal Santo told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio he was miffed why Port seemed keen to oblige.

"If you've got someone like Peter Ladhams, who is 23, under contract, grew up a Port Adelaide fan, what do they know about him we don't know for them to want to move him on?" he said.

Peter Ladhams in action against Essendon in round two. Picture: AFL Photos

"I still think he has a position in that team right now and in the future.

"Something just doesn’t seem right if they're prepared to move it on."

Dal Santo said Port was in the "strike zone" for a premiership and moving Ladhams out, despite the acquisition of Jeremy Finlayson, was depleting its list.

DOGS NEED TO JOIN THE HUNT FOR A RUCK

8.25pm: The Western Bulldogs need to find a better ruckman during the remainder of the Trade Period, says Matthew Lloyd.

With the ruck merry-go-round set to take off in the next 24 hours and with names like Jon Ceglar, Peter Ladhams, Darcy Fort and Max Lynch all set to find new homes, Lloyd told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio the Bulldogs needed to get in the mix.

He said 34-year-old Stefan Martin was unlucky with injuries this season but was "insurance" and no more.

"It's a massive area of need," Lloyd said.

"Tim English you can't trust in the ruck. Jordon Sweet, (Luke) Beveridge doesn't have faith in him.

"They do need to bring another one in to give them that chance. They need to get a better ruckman on their list than what they currently have."

WHO'S IMPROVED THIS TRADE PERIOD?

7.15am: Kane Cornes has questioned whether Melbourne's main challengers for next year's premiership have done enough to improve their lists during this year's Trade Period.

Cornes told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio losing preliminary finalists Port Adelaide and Geelong, along with fellow top eight teams Brisbane and Sydney, needed to be more active.

"There's a couple of teams I've been frustrated with," Cornes said.

"I focus on Port Adelaide a bit, maybe too much, but I look at them, have they improved their squad from when they were smashed in a prelim final?

Peter Ladhams and Charlie Dixon after Port Adelaide's preliminary final loss to Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

"Have Brisbane improved their squad? Have Geelong done anything to improve themselves to keep relevant?

"This time is about giving your club and supporters hope. There's a few club that haven't given their supporters hope.

"Sydney might land (Peter) Ladhams, but they're a weaker team than how they finished."

Cornes said Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle, Melbourne and North Melbourne were the only teams to improve to date.