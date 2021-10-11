GREATER Western Sydney football boss Jason McCartney says Bobby Hill's trade request to Victoria is "highly unlikely" and that the small forward will be welcomed back at the Giants.

Hill has requested a trade to Essendon with a year to go on his contract at GWS, with Collingwood also keen on the 21-year-old goalkicker to boost their forward line stocks.

But the Giants, who do not have a significant depth of small forwards on their list, want to keep the West Australian, with McCartney saying he had been in contact with Hill about returning to the Giants if a trade did not take place.

"Bobby and I have spoken and I've said it's highly unlikely to happen and he'd be welcome back at the club with no issues or concerns," McCartney told AFL.com.au.

The Bombers and Giants are due to chat again on Tuesday about Hill, with Essendon yet to table an offer for him but don't want to use second-round picks to clinch the deal, while Collingwood is believed to have discussed potential trade options for Hill.

Hill has played 30 games for the Giants, including 17 this season when he booted 14 goals for the club and played in its semi-final loss to Geelong.