St Kilda is concerned the asking price for ruckman Tristan Xerri is too high.

CROWS EYE DAWSON SOLUTION

SYDNEY is assessing Adelaide's updated offer for Jordan Dawson after the Crows put forward a new proposal on Monday.

The Crows have offered a future first-round pick, which is tied to Melbourne, in exchange for Dawson after several other trade options have been dismissed by both clubs over the past week.

Adelaide nabbed the selection from the Demons as part of a mega pick swap last week involving the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda as well.

The Swans have targeted an earlier pick as part of their negotiations, including knocking back an offer of pick 17, and they last week put forward two new proposals to the Crows, who rejected both deals.

Why Swans may have to 'bite the bullet', what's Jaeger worth? Cal Twomey and Nathan Schmook with the latest trade news

But the Crows' stance of throwing up the Demons' future first-round pick looms as a last option to satisfy the clubs to avoid the wingman heading to the NAB AFL Pre-Season Draft.

The 24-year-old, who finished third in the Swans' best and fairest this season after a career-best year, met with the Crows and Port Adelaide before announcing Adelaide as his preferred destination in heading home to South Australia. – Callum Twomey

SAINTS SAY NO TO XERRI PRICE

ST KILDA has baulked at North Melbourne's initial asking price for contracted ruckman Tristan Xerri, after the Kangaroos requested a future second-round selection in return for the youngster.

As reported by AFL.com.au last week, Xerri notified North Melbourne of his desire to be traded to St Kilda having fallen further down the pecking order at Arden Street due to the arrival of Callum Coleman-Jones.

But the Kangaroos remain determined to retain Xerri, who is contracted for next season, with general manager of football Brady Rawlings saying on Monday that it would "have to take something very attractive for us to even consider it".

North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri stands on the mark during round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne has subsequently asked for a future second-round pick in exchange for Xerri, having lost its own 2022 second-round selection in a trade for Coleman-Jones, with the request swiftly rejected by St Kilda officials.

The Saints are not flush with options to negotiate a trade, only holding picks No.62, 66, 67 and 85 after their first-round selection (No.9) this year and needing points to match bids on Next Generation Academy prospects Mitchito Owens and Marcus Winghager.

Xerri, 22, played eight games this season towards the back-half of the year, having initially been left out of the side in favour of the experienced Tom Campbell. He has featured 12 times at senior level in four seasons on the club's list.

The ruck merry-go-round remained jammed shut on Monday, with deals taking Darcy Fort to Brisbane, Jonathon Ceglar to Geelong and Max Lynch to Hawthorn still left to be negotiated in the final 48 hours of the Trade Period. – Riley Beveridge

DOCKERS, CATS IN CLARK STANDOFF

FREMANTLE and Geelong remain fixed in a stand-off over Jordan Clark, with two days left for the Cats speedster to make his way to the Dockers.

While the threat of Geelong holding Clark to the final year of his contract remains alive, it is expected one club will relent and allow the 20-year-old to get to his club of choice.

The Cats are firm on their position that they expect either pick No.19 on its own in exchange for Clark or pick No.22 and the Dockers' future third-round selection, which is tied to Carlton.

The Dockers' position remains that pick No.22 is fair compensation for Clark, who is in search of more opportunities.

Jordan Clark has played 32 games for Geelong

The future third-round selection being requested by the Cats is one of only two picks the Dockers hold in next year's NAB AFL Draft, alongside their own first-round selection.

While understanding of the Cats' right to play hardball over a contracted player, the Dockers believe they have worked hard to improve their offer from the No.27 first put forward.

They have 'quarantined' their pick No.19, with neither club shifting their position meaningfully since Friday. – Nathan Schmook

EAGLES CHAMP SET TO PLAY ON

WEST Coast champion Josh Kennedy will return to Perth this week to work through the details of a proposed contract extension after weighing up his future during a family holiday.

Kennedy was given time to decide if he wanted to play on for a 17th season after indicating last month that he was not yet committed to going around again after 278 games.

His manager, Wayne Loxley, said the decision to play on was based around whether he was still willing and able to balance the demands of the game with family life.

Loxley said a decision was unrelated to the direction West Coast would be taking with its list and expectations for the team in 2022 after a disappointing season.

Josh Kennedy celebrates a goal in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, the Eagles are believed to remain active in their pursuit of a ruckman after missing out on Western Bulldogs big man Jordon Sweet.

With the focus currently on the related movement of Darcy Fort (Geelong), Jon Ceglar (Hawthorn), Max Lynch (Collingwood) and Tristan Xerri (North Melbourne), the Eagles could wait to see who remains available late in the period.

They could also search of a delisted free agent option, with their involvement in the Trade Period expected to be limited in the final two days. – Nathan Schmook

IN OTHER NEWS

- A trade taking Rory Lobb back to Greater Western Sydney is now off. Lobb's manager, Colin Young, telling AFL.com.au that "this trade would not get off the ground so we should all move on".

- Collingwood completed a deal for midfielder Patrick Lipinski, exchanging pick No.43 with the Western Bulldogs to finalise the trade.

- Chad Wingard put a pin in Greater Western Sydney's shock attempt to land the Hawthorn star, reiterating he has no intentions to entertain a trade.

- Peter Ladhams has made it official, notifying Port Adelaide that he wishes to be traded to Sydney. The young ruckman is contracted for 2022.