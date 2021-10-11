PETER Ladhams has officially notified Port Adelaide that he wants to move to Sydney.

Ladhams had spent the first part of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period weighing up his future in the wake of being told by the Power to explore opportunities elsewhere, but has firmed in his desire to be traded to the Swans in recent days.

Talks over a trade for Ladhams have rumbled on throughout the first week of the exchange window, with the 202cm ruckman meeting with both Hawthorn and Sydney over Zoom a fortnight ago.

The Hawks baulked at the asking price of a first-round pick, though the Swans have recently formalised their interest in the 23-year-old and had dialogue with Power officials over the prospect of a trade late last week.

Sydney is willing to pick up the final year of Ladhams' back-ended contract to complete a move, understood to be worth around $400,000, having played on significantly less during the first two seasons of the three-year contract he signed in 2019.

Both clubs appear determined to complete a deal, with the Swans currently in possession of picks No.12, 31, 39, 70 and 88 to negotiate in a trade. They also still have all of their future selections and any compensation they receive from the Crows for Jordan Dawson.

Ladhams has spent five seasons on Port Adelaide's list after arriving at the club as a rookie, playing 32 games including a career-high 17 appearances this season. He spent the bulk of the most recent campaign playing as a forward.

Sydney explored the possibility of recruiting Ladhams last year when defender Aliir Aliir moved to Port Adelaide, but was told the young ruckman was not on the trade table and instead turned its attentions towards securing Tom Hickey from West Coast.

The Swans have also recently re-contracted the 32-year-old Callum Sinclair, signing him to a one-year deal last month, while Sam Naismith and rookie Lachlan McAndrew remain on the club's list.