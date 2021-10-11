It's official! Patrick Lipinski will be a Magpie in 2022. Picture: AFL Media

PATRICK Lipinski has got his wish and is now a Collingwood player after being traded from the Western Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs acquired pick No.43 from the Magpies to get the deal done.

It's another blow to the Bulldogs after being beaten in the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final, losing the emerging midfielder who has played 56 games over five years at the club.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Patrick Lipinski Patrick Lipinski has played 56 games for the Western Bulldogs

He played just 11 times in 2021 though, and just twice (including once as the medi-sub) after the mid-season bye.

The Bulldogs were disappointed Lipinski wanted to leave, saying the club's preference was to keep him after it tabled a three-year contract extension earlier in the season "as a show of faith in the talented 23-year-old".

"I have a lot of friends and people at the Bulldogs I will always be grateful to. I got my chance there,” Lipinski said.



"To evolve and build on the foundations of my game, though, I know moving to Collingwood is the right thing. It’s the right fit. There is something of a new beginning taking place at the Pies, with a relatively young list and new coaching staff. I’m keen to share in that."