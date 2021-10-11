RORY Lobb's potential move to Greater Western Sydney is now off.

The Fremantle big man, who has two years to run on his deal there, has committed to returning to the Dockers after his interest in joining the Giants.

His manager Colin Young from Corporate Sports Australia said the 28-year-old, who crossed from the Giants to the Dockers in the 2018 Trade Period, is set to stay at the Dockers.

"We exhausted all avenues to try and assist GWS facilitate this trade in which we believe all parties would benefit in the long run," Young told AFL.com.au in a statement.

"I advised all parties at 7.30pm Sunday evening by email that this trade would not get off the ground so we should all move on.”

Lobb had been open to a return back to the Giants having considered his future at the Dockers since mid-year.

The Giants were only willing to part with a future second-round selection in any potential deal with the Dockers for him, with Lobb also prepared to accept a pay cut to head there.

Lobb met with Giants coach Leon Cameron and did a medical with the club but now will stay at the Dockers in an end to the shock interest.