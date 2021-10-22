Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

WHO IS on Fremantle's radar with its pair of top-10 picks? Will Brisbane's approach to this year's NAB AFL Draft change with its upcoming father-son gun? What do the Saints need and who fits the bill?

Tune in to this week's episode of the Road to the Draft podcast for all the latest draft news as the November intake grows closer and closer.

Join co-hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards as they discuss all the movers and shapers in the first round of picks, the Academy talents in the gun for clubs and which picks are up for trade, plus South Australian star prospect Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera joins the show to discuss his season and strong family footy links.

3:00 – Where does Combine record breaker Leek Alleer get picked?

6:00 – How will the Saints match bids on their Next Generation Academy players?

9:45 – Will Brisbane's upcoming father-son Will Ashcroft next year change the club's draft plans this season?

11:10 – Why Fremantle already loom as a big winner at this year's draft.

17:30 – South Australian wingman Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera joins the show to discuss his season and draft hopes.

19:20 – The "pretty special" ending to Wanganeen-Milera's season.

21:15 – How the fast-footed prospect has made opposition players look silly at times this year.

25:50 – The latest on his injury that kept him out of the NAB AFL Draft Combine.

27:30 – Wanganeen-Milera describes the influence of Gavin Wanganeen and father and former Saint Terry Milera on his career.

31:00 – St Kilda, Port Adelaide, Essendon… which club would Wanganeen-Milera want to go to?