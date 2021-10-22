DARCY Tucker has set his sights on locking down a wing berth after re-signing with Fremantle for the next two seasons.

Tucker was linked to a move back to his home state of Victoria during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period before deciding to commit to Fremantle until the end of 2023.

The 24-year-old has played 94 games over six seasons, but he spent large periods this year in defence instead of his usual midfield role.

With Fremantle still yet to establish permanent wingmen following the departures of Ed Langdon and Brad Hill in recent years, Tucker sees an opening for himself.

Tucker was cut down by a serious hamstring injury in 2020 and missed the first six rounds this year, but he believes a full pre-season will leave him with the tank needed to excel on the wing.

He showed his potential with an 11-disposal final-quarter effort in the derby win over West Coast in round 22.

"Personally, I wasn't too happy with the year I had. I have high standards for myself and it felt like I was playing a bit of catch up from my injury," Tucker said.

"(The West Coast game) is the standard I believe I can play at and that's why I'm really excited to have a full pre-season and really set myself up to have a good season like that.

"It all starts with getting fitter and stronger, improving as much as I can over the pre-season and going from there.

"I do love the wing, I love being around the midfield and I feel that's where I can play my best footy."

Another player vying for a spot on the wing is former Cat Jordan Clark, who was traded to the Dockers earlier this month.

Clark was starved of opportunities at Geelong over the past two years, but Fremantle sees him as a crucial cog and have signed him on a four-year deal.