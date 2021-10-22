Sam Wicks celebrates a goal during the round 16 clash between Sydney and West Coast at GMHBA Stadium on July 4, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY pressure forward Sam Wicks has signed a two-year contract extension which will see him in the red and white until at least the end of 2023.

The 21-year-old Sydney Academy product is favourite of coach John Longmire and played 22 games this season.



His best game for the season was in round three against Richmond at the MCG, where he had 21 disposals, took 13 marks, and booted three goals in the shock upset over the 2020 premiers.

Sam Wicks in action during the round three clash between Richmond and Sydney at the MCG on April 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Manly local made his debut last season in round 10 of the 2020 season against Collingwood, and played seven games in his first year as a senior player.

That debut, however, ended up under a cloud with Wicks' stops causing a severe 16-21cm gash on Magpie Isaac Quaynor's right leg following an attempted tackle on Wicks in the final term.

The AFL later ruled that Wicks' boots were not compliant with League regulations, however, he escaped a financial sanction.

Trainers look at Isaac Quaynor's gashed calf and (inset) the stops on Sam Wicks' boot. Pictures: AFL Photos

Following the incident, the AFL said: "Football boots with exposed metal studs have the potential to cause injuries and have no place across any level of our game. There are players in the competition who have been wearing boots direct from manufacturers that feature screw-in studs that have a hybrid soleplate, which includes both plastic and aluminium stops, and these are not compliant with AFL regulations."

Wicks became a mainstay of the Swans in 2021 and kicked 17 goals. He would have played nearly every game for the club, however, he was banned in round 13 for forceful, front-on contact against Hawthorn's Will Day (watch the incident below).

Following the announcement of the new contract, Wicks told sydneyswans.com.au that he was thrilled to re-sign.

"I think we have a really exciting group of boys who can possibility do something special in the next few years," Wicks said.

"It's pretty special to be able to play for the team your barracked for growing up and I've been here (at the Sydney Swans) all my life so I couldn't be happier."

Wicks said he was already looking forward to season 2022 and building on what was achieved this year.

Sydney football manager Charlie Gardiner said the club was looking forward to seeing Wicks continue to develop his game.

“Sam has had an impressive start to his career and showed in 2021 he can be a valuable and consistent performer at AFL level," Gardiner said.

"To his credit, he has built his game on his defensive work rate and pressure and we really value what he does in this area of the game."