A disappointed Stuart Dew with his players after round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew about to enter the final year of his contract, CEO Mark Evans says he expects the Suns to push for finals in 2022.

Dew has coached four years at Carrara, winning 19 and drawing one of his 83 games in charge, and will have the microscope on his performance next season.

Evans did not put a win total or finishing position on his expectations, but said he wanted an improvement from 2021, where the Suns were 16th with seven wins.

"That improvement should take us towards a pretty special time towards the end of the season where we're contending for finals," he said.

"We've worked hard and told people repeatedly that we're here to put the best support we can around Stuey.

"We back him, he's a good coach and very connected to our young players and it's about seeing that come out on the field for longer stretches of the season than we have previously."

Gold Coast chief executive Mark Evans. Picture: AFL Photos

Wayne Campbell (football manager), Steven King (senior assistant and midfield) and Brad Miller (forward line) have all joined the football department during a busy off-season.

Evans said the Suns "may" bring in another coach, likely in development.

Gold Coast produced some of the best wins in its history last year – thumping Sydney and completing a come-from-behind triumph over Richmond in Melbourne – but mixed it with some terribly inept displays.

Dejected Gold Coast players walk from the ground after a loss during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've seen glimpses of it," Evans said.

"Last year we saw some really special parts of that development and we look forward to that being extended next year."

Evans was speaking at the announcement of the $10 million Kool Beanz Suns Early Learning Centre that is expected to be completed next August.

The facility adjoins Metricon Stadium and is the brainchild of the club's No.1 ticket holder Bruce Coulson.