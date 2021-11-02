NATHAN Brown had always been a very, very good player. In 2005, he was simply unstoppable.

Brown's heroics during the first half of that season had him pegged as a potential Brownlow Medal winner. And it wasn't hard to see why.

In his role as a small forward rotating through the midfield, Brown booted 32 goals and averaged 20.2 disposals during the opening nine rounds.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Unbelievable five-goal fourth quarter from Brown, 2005 Richmond star Nathan Brown single-handedly turns the game on its head against Collingwood at the MCG

Alongside Matthew Richardson, Brown's dominance had helped lift Richmond into second spot on the ladder with seven wins.

That remarkable run included a blistering four-week period where Brown toyed with the opposition.

Between rounds six and nine, the former Bulldog kicked 19 goals, starting with a lazy half-dozen against Port Adelaide as the Tigers ran out comprehensive 56-point winners.

He followed up with another four goals in a thumping victory against Carlton, before taking Collingwood to the cleaners with five – all of which came in a superb final quarter.

Nathan Brown celebrates a goal against Collingwood in R8, 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

Down by 10 points at the final change, the silky-skilled Tiger turned it on in a withering burst to single-handedly change the game in his team's favour.

Four more goals came against Brisbane and Brown was officially the hottest player in the competition.

Then came round 10.

Up against fellow top-four hopeful Melbourne, Brown continued his blistering form, picking up 18 disposals and kicking two goals before Matthew Whelan fell across his right leg, snapping it in one of the most sickening incidents seen on a football field.

Nathan Brown lies in agony after breaking his leg against Melbourne in R10, 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

Brown missed the rest of the season and the Tigers won only three more matches in his absence.

He returned in the opening round of 2006 but sadly was never the same player again.

Brown's sizzling run in 2005