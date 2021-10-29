Shane Mumford and Lachie Whitfield embrace after the Giants' semi-final loss to Geelong at Optus Stadium on September 3, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney ruck stalwart Shane Mumford has decided to end his career for a second time.

Mumford had been weighing up his future since the Giants' finals exit in September.

It was expected the 35-year-old would call it quits but delayed the announcement until Friday.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

Mumford, who started his AFL career at Geelong in 2008, became one of the most consistent, physical and intimidating big men in the game.

He bows out after 216 games with the Cats, Sydney and the Giants, after initially retiring in 2017 due to a serious foot injury.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cult-Figure Fridays: Watch out, Mummy's on the warpath Shane Mumford knows how to throw his weight around, just ask Mitch Duncan

After a year as GWS' ruck coach in 2018, where he also started a professional boxing career, Mumford felt fit enough to return to the field in 2019.

"Over 200 AFL games in the physical manner and the position in which Shane played is a wonderful achievement," GWS football boss Jason McCartney said.

"From the rookie list to 13 seasons at the elite level, including a premiership, Shane has achieved a lot in his career.

"He arrived at our club in just our third season, and he has had a monumental impact on our club."

Shane Mumford celebrates Sydney's 2012 premiership with fans. Picture: AFL Photos

Mumford will revert back to his role as a ruck coach at the Giants next season.

He says he will cherish playing in the Swans' memorable 2012 Toyota AFL Grand Final triumph over Hawthorn.

SEASON REVIEWS How did your club fare?

"My time on the football field has come to an end for now," Mumford said.

"I'm incredibly proud of all that I've achieved across my career in the game including winning the ultimate, a premiership, in 2012."

Shane Mumford during his playing days with Geelong in 2009. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite playing through significant pain during his three-season comeback and struggling to play every week, Mumford will now leave a huge hole in the Giants' team.

GWS is hopeful Braydon Preuss can overcome his injury battles after arriving from Melbourne ahead of last season.