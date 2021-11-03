Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

WHAT will Gold Coast do with pick No.3? Are the Suns locked in on a player? Can they get up the board or will they look to trade back?

Get the latest on one of the clubs central to the top of this month's NAB AFL Draft when Suns recruiting manager Kall Burns joins this week's Road to the Draft podcast.

Burns discusses the Suns' plans with pick three, their incoming Academy talents and gives an overview of Gold Coast's recent Continental Tyres Trade Period.

Plus, we get the latest on Gold Coast's 2020 crop of draftees and which youngsters are set to make a splash next year.

This week's episode guide…

1:00 – How have the Suns gone about their planning for the No.3 pick?

3:40 – Who is on Gold Coast's radar for its top selection?

8:30 – Burns gives an insight into the Suns' recent Academy signings.

11:00 – An overview of the Suns' trade period and why they targeted Richmond key forward Mabior Chol.

13:30 – We get an insight into the Suns' plans with their huge hand of draft picks for next year.

14:20 – What is Gold Coast's biggest list need?

16:00 – What can fans expect to see from the club's top pick last year Elijah Hollands in 2022?

21:45 – How the Suns snared Wil Powell as a smokey pick in 2017.

24:30 – The latest on contract talks with Ben King, Izak Rankine and Jack Lukosius.