- Another succession plan? 'This is not how Jeff Kennett does business'

- De Goey's future: 'Genuinely a line-ball situation'

- Collingwood can ultimately do 'whatever it wants to do' with De Goey

- Why second oldest player Stef Martin will have a key role in 2022

In this episode ...

0:00 – Hawks prepare to move on from Jeff Kennett

1:24 – Jeff's letter to members

3:43 – The legacy Kennett leaves at the Hawks

5:36 – The political 'friction' that has stood in Hawthorn's way

8:02 – Jordan De Goey likely to stay in the US as he awaits court

9:36 – De Goey's future at Collingwood

11:37 – Stefan Martin recommits to the Bulldogs

13:14 – Two veteran Eagles remain unsigned for 2022