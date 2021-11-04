IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Another succession plan? 'This is not how Jeff Kennett does business'
- De Goey's future: 'Genuinely a line-ball situation'
- Collingwood can ultimately do 'whatever it wants to do' with De Goey
- Why second oldest player Stef Martin will have a key role in 2022
In this episode ...
0:00 – Hawks prepare to move on from Jeff Kennett
1:24 – Jeff's letter to members
3:43 – The legacy Kennett leaves at the Hawks
5:36 – The political 'friction' that has stood in Hawthorn's way
8:02 – Jordan De Goey likely to stay in the US as he awaits court
9:36 – De Goey's future at Collingwood
11:37 – Stefan Martin recommits to the Bulldogs
13:14 – Two veteran Eagles remain unsigned for 2022