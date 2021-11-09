PREMIERSHIP hero Bachar Houli could feel the end approaching.

While he was still playing well and enjoying great success with Richmond, he knew it was nearly time to hang up the boots.

Houli shared his story in LET IT BE, LET IT GO: Inside the real Bachar Houli story, a new video exclusive to AFL.com.au.

"I feel like I was getting towards my end for the last four or five years," he revealed

"I knew that once you hit that big three-O, things start to go downhill.

"Physically, starting to slow down, your motivation lacks at times, but that wasn't a negative thing, that was a positive thing because I just played more freely.

Retiring Tigers, David Astbury and Bachar Houli are chaired from the field after the round 23 match between Richmond and Hawthorn at the MCG on August 21, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

"I thought 'you know what, just enjoy every moment that you have because it can be taken away so quick."

Houli said his final AFL game against Gold Coast was still enjoyable, despite getting injured and his team losing.

The mighty Tigers were stunned by the Suns at Marvel Stadium in what was one of the biggest upsets of the century. Houli, as usual, was brave, collecting 24 disposals to be Richmond's leading ball-getter.

"I was playing consistent football, feeling on top of the world. Little did I know it was my last game," he said.





"I got injured, but guess what - I enjoyed that game. Even though we lost, I enjoyed it and that was my goal for every single year.

"Just enjoy training, enjoy the mateship that you have created at the football club, enjoy the wins, learn from your losses.

"It's easy for us to say 'oh I'm so grateful', but you've got to feel it."