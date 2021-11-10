A general shot from Brisbane's clash against Collingwood at the Gabba in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE hopes it's a case of fourth time lucky as it again asks the AFL for an Easter Thursday blockbuster against Collingwood at the Gabba.

The Lions and Magpies have had the match slated the past three seasons, but after playing in front of a bumper crowd of 34,017 in 2019, the 2020 and 2021 fixtures were railroaded by COVID-19.

On both occasions the match-up was rescheduled for later in the season and played in front of strong Brisbane crowds.

Last year's Thursday night match prior to the Easter weekend was shifted to Marvel Stadium, where young star Zac Bailey etched his name into Lions folklore by kicking a goal after the siren to ensure his team avoided a 0-3 season start.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lions come running after snatching victory after the final siren Zac Bailey kicks a set shot after the siren to give Brisbane a one-point win

Brisbane is also hoping to avoid a trip to Ballarat – where it has played the Western Bulldogs two of the past three seasons – in a play to get more matches in Melbourne in front of its Fitzroy fans.

With clubs expecting the fixture to be released later in November, Gold Coast has requested its game in Sir Doug Nicholls Round to be played in Darwin.

The Suns have tried to strengthen their ties with the Northern Territory capital, which they have Academy access to, over the past three years.

In 2020 they played Carlton during Sir Doug Nicholls Round at TIO Stadium, but last season's match against Hawthorn was moved to Sydney only days prior because of COVID complications.

Jarrod Harbrow and Jack Martin ahead of the Suns-Blues clash in round 13, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton is keen to open the Michael Voss era in its traditional Thursday night opening-round match against Richmond at the MCG.

The clubs have opened the season the past seven years and squared off in the opening round 14 of the past 15 seasons.

In other requests:

- Greater Western Sydney wants at least two home matches before early April when it loses access to Giants Stadium for six weeks to accommodate Sydney's Easter Show. The Giants are also keen on at least one, and possibly two, Friday night games in Canberra.

- West Coast has asked for its home matches to be played on Saturday nights to accommodate its country members. The Eagles played five home games on Sunday afternoons and two on Monday nights in 2021.

- It has been reported Hawthorn has put in a request for its game on the ANZAC Day weekend to be played in Launceston.

- Adelaide has asked for more games to be shown on free-to-air television.