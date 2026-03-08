Hugh McCluggage during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will be without gun midfielder Hugh McCluggage for next week's clash with Sydney after scans revealed a minor strain in his left calf.

The Lions co-captain left the field late in the first quarter of his side's Opening Round loss to the Western Bulldogs and didn't take any further part in the match.

Nine days earlier in the AAMI Community Series against Gold Coast, the Victorian failed to finish the game with a cork to the same calf.

Speaking after the Lions' loss to the Bulldogs, coach Chris Fagan said McCluggage had trained strongly during the week to prove his fitness.

McCluggage is only expected to be sidelined for next week's match against the Swans. The Lions have the bye in round two and are hoping to have the 28-year-old back for their clash with St Kilda in round three.

It's a huge blow for Brisbane, who could be without star trio Harris Andrews, Zac Bailey and Darcy Gardiner after they were handed suspensions by the Match Review Officer over incidents in the tense loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

The Lions are yet to announce if they will challenge any of the suspensions at the Tribunal this week.

More to come