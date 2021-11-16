IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards as they unpack the Hugh Greenwood move, and join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The Hugh Greenwood steal: 'If our listeners are taking their time to get their heads around this, they're not alone'
- A bizarre, 'embarrassing' story for the Suns, good inside grunt for North's midfield
- Why this re-signing is 'absolutely massive news for the Suns'
- Who's in line to be the next senior coach?
- Kara Antonio: 'She's been incredible as a leader for that footy club… and a really top player'
In this episode ...
0:00 – The details behind Hugh Greenwood's shock move to North Melbourne
2:36 – What Greenwood can contribute to the Roos
3:21 – Gold Coast's blunder
5:17 – North Melbourne's midfield looks exciting for 2022
6:39 – Touk Miller signs a huge contract
7:25 – Why Miller's re-signing is so important for Gold Coast's culture
11:09 – Coaching movement
13:54 – The assistant coaches waiting in the wings for a senior position
16:08 – Fremantle's AFLW captain steps down