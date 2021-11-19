Umpire Dean Margetts in Umpire Dean Margetts calls 'stand' during a round eight clash at Marvel Stadium in May, 2021. Picture: Dylan Burns, AFL Photosaction during a round eight clash at Marvel Stadium in May, 2021. Picture: Dylan Burns, AFL Photos

FORMER Brisbane and Port Adelaide midfielder Tom Rockliff believes the AFL should scrap the 'stand the mark' rule, saying it became irrelevant after a promising beginning.

The AFL introduced the rule prior to last season in an attempt to speed up the game and allow quicker ball movement.

However, Rockliff, who played 208 games across 13 seasons before retiring in August, said it didn't hit the mark, believing a stricter interpretation of another rule might help the game out.

Tom Rockliff leaves the field after Port's win over Hawthorn in round 13, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

"As a football lover and watcher we enjoyed seeing some higher scores in pre-season and the first few rounds and it looked damaging," Rockliff told AFL.com.au.

"After it had an impact in those first few weeks, it became pretty irrelevant though. I don't think it had a lifespan that long to be honest.

"Coaches are too good and too smart, they find ways to slow things down or get around the rule.

"It's had 12 months. I would nearly get rid of it straight away and go back to the drawing board if you're trying to speed the game up. It has to go I think."

After a fast-paced opening month to 2021, scoring slid dramatically as the season wore on.

Rockliff said it was a difficult rule for umpires to monitor with so many other things to keep an eye on.

He said one rule that should be enforced more vehemently was 'incorrect disposal'.

"It is so widely interpreted. The ball can just pop out any old way now," Rockliff said.

"Illegal disposal seems to have gone missing. You've got to reward those players that can pin an arm and lay a perfect tackle.

"I think they can tinker with that.

"If you're not paying those free kicks, that's what leads to huddles and swarms of players around the ball.

"It's a simple fix. Pay the obvious incorrect disposals quickly and the ball can be 50m away before you know. That could open up the game a touch."



AFL chief Gillon McLachlan has said previously that laws and rules were constantly looked at. "You always review ... I think that's served us well."