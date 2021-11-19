Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

THE COUNTDOWN to this year's NAB AFL Draft is well and truly in swing with just four days to go until names are called in the first round on Wednesday.



As clubs finalise their draft orders and make final preparations, catch up on all the latest whispers and discussions happening in this week's Road to the Draft podcast.



Hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards discuss the latest draft news and discussions happening between players and clubs as well as where bids might come and the potential risers and sliders when names are called next week.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join Road to the Draft for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

1:00 – What's the latest on the bidding front for father-son pair Sam Darcy and Nick Daicos?

5:50 – Where will Finn Callaghan land and what does it mean for the top group of prospects?

10:45 – Who is the midfielder in Hawthorn's sights?

12:00 – The mind games and 'cat-and-mouse' within the top 10 of the draft.

18:10 – The guys go through Cal's latest Phantom Form Guide rankings.

23:45 – Why Fremantle is in a strong position for the second night of the draft.