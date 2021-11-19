CLUBS have been told that no potential draftee has informed the AFL they are not willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are selected at next week's NAB AFL Draft.

The AFL last week wrote to all draft nominees about the League's vaccination policy and asked them to inform them if they were not vaccinated and do not agree to be vaccinated against the illness or if they would require a medical exemption to the policy should they get onto an AFL list.

If there were any draft hopefuls in this group, the information would then be passed on to club recruiters ahead of next week's drafts so they can be aware before they make any selections.

But the League wrote to clubs on Friday confirming that it had received no notification from any player who has nominated from the draft that they are unvaccinated and do not agree to be vaccinated if they get picked, or that a medical exemption would be required.

Clubs were told that the League's new chief medical officer Michael Makdissi was informed by "a small number" of draft nominees that they had contracted COVID-19 in the past, but all of those agreed they would receive booster vaccination shots when required under the AFL policy.

Those names were withheld from clubs.

Western Jets prospect Paul Curtis last month detailed his experience with COVID-19, telling AFL.com.au he had recovered well after the diagnosis.

"When I first [got diagnosed] it was pretty daunting like, 'Oh, I actually have it?' and then it was kind of the same as the last two months in lockdown and my whole family had to quarantine because of me. It was pretty tough, I'd have to go out and get my food separately and have the bathroom and toilet to myself," he said.

"I didn't really have symptoms and I wasn't coughing or anything. The only thing is that I lost my smell and taste.

"It is challenging being in the room, you can't do anything besides study so it does get a bit boring. It's quite daunting seeing that it could potentially take you to hospital or something like that, but I got lucky."

The first round of the NAB AFL Draft will be held next Wednesday with the rest of the national draft to follow on Thursday night and the rookie draft on Friday.