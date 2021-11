BEST DRAFT REACTIONS (L-R): The Warners in WA, Jason Horne-Francis, Chris Fagan. Pictures: Twitter

REALISING your dream and getting drafted to an AFL club is often one of the highlights of any player's life.

This week, 65 players found new homes via the NAB AFL Draft, while a further nine new faces were selected in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

We've scoured through social media and collated the best reactions from the players - and their families - as they celebrate the news of becoming an AFL player.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Answer when the coach rings': Draftees react as names called out The families of the 2021 draft class celebrate wildly, with a new-Bomber left in awe of some visitors

iPhone footage of draftees being picked ? social media managers in your DMs



(We could watch these all day)#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/rWLEN9FqW4 — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) November 26, 2021

This moment never gets old ???? Can't wait to have you on board Jake!#AFLDraft #weflyasone pic.twitter.com/znn0CfpI6M — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) November 25, 2021

Always hug Mum first ? Thrilled to have you join us, Rachele family ????#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/cP3dNDMyYs — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) November 24, 2021

Couple of cordials tonight for Darcy ?



Best draft interview ever. #Uncaged pic.twitter.com/Dmfz57Fn3T — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) November 24, 2021

"I've still got the shakes, my cheeks are sore, it's unreal" ?



Fages called Darcy and he couldn't be more stoked ? #Uncaged pic.twitter.com/J7Fui40pM1 — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) November 24, 2021

"Hmm... supposed to answer the phone when the coach rings" ?



Kai Lohmann missed a call from Fages and he couldn't resist throwing some banter toward our new recruit ? (Kai quickly called back and they had a good chat!) pic.twitter.com/T4WZErG5gO — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) November 24, 2021

Meet the Motlops.



You can't wipe the smile off of our newest Blue's face! ? pic.twitter.com/eCBvQDohqv — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) November 25, 2021

“It hasn’t really sunk in, I’m so excited to get started and really really happy.”



Hear from Nick: pic.twitter.com/BOlwUl1Vnt — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 24, 2021

A beautiful moment to remember for new Bomber Ben Hobbs ??#AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/u9KO7wCJsN — AFL (@AFL) November 24, 2021

Heroes ? teammates



A special moment for Hobbsy ?#AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/2V1upe2ePM — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) November 24, 2021

When Lordy met Truck ? pic.twitter.com/VY2ZdPUkJn — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) November 25, 2021

You won’t see a better reaction from a group of mates than this.



Don’t @ us ? #foreverfreo #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/gcLQcCM87F — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) November 24, 2021

The moment Jye become a part of the Freo family ? #foreverfreo #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/B37uNa2HdY — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) November 24, 2021

?You're part of the family down here.? ? Cats fan and #24 pick Toby Conway got a call from Stewy and AFLW Captain Meg McDonald #GeelongStrong pic.twitter.com/8VPQcqvnAm — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) November 25, 2021

That's what we're talking about Willis ? The moment dreams became reality for pick 32 James Willis.



Willis Joins Cats ?: https://t.co/OsKLRL04AG pic.twitter.com/6F6hzKmEnk — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) November 26, 2021

Dewy gave our newest SUN a call? pic.twitter.com/sBLTIgfW1f — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) November 24, 2021

Some words from the man himself ? pic.twitter.com/9GHe4bJuNs — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) November 25, 2021

Well worth the wait ? pic.twitter.com/768k5GC3g0 — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 25, 2021

? "It's all happening pretty quickly but I can't wait to get into it."



GIANTS' draftee Finn Callaghan speaks after being selected at number 3 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/roq9pONLFO — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 25, 2021

"Your phone must be going mental, you had me on hold for half an hour." ?



Phil Davis drops a call to fellow SA product Leek Aleer ?? pic.twitter.com/VY1hWutHmF — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 25, 2021

? "You deserve it mate, we're looking forward to seeing you at the club."



Draftee Finn Callaghan gets a call from GIANTS skipper Stephen Coniglio ?? pic.twitter.com/60PqDb2utL — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 25, 2021

“We couldn’t be happier.”



One very proud Hawks family. ? pic.twitter.com/AT6c03KFwN — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) November 25, 2021

From Josh to you! ? pic.twitter.com/pM3NQZXJ51 — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) November 24, 2021

Teammates. ?



Dogga + Riv dropping into the Woewodin house on draft night to welcome our newest Demon. ?? pic.twitter.com/CooILXgTMc — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) November 26, 2021

A draft reaction that warms the heart. ?



The moment Jacob van Rooyen became a Demon. ?? pic.twitter.com/ojYGFV9NwT — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) November 24, 2021

The moment Jason Horne-Francis was presented his new jumper by one of the all-time greats, Malcolm Blight ? pic.twitter.com/siHzHZ9npb — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) November 24, 2021

A captain’s call on draft night ?????@jackziebell gave his new locker buddy a surprise bell following the draft. ? pic.twitter.com/MWiMSRZphC — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) November 25, 2021

Update: Jason slept in his North jumper last night... ?? pic.twitter.com/EspFcRuOQ7 — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) November 25, 2021

"No, Nanny! I wanna learn!" ?



No one was prouder of Jason Horne-Francis last night than his grandmother Jennifer! ?? pic.twitter.com/Pum5ibQ1bU — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) November 24, 2021

"Remember to breathe, mate."



Fair to say Josh Goater was pretty excited when Nobes called him from the draft room. pic.twitter.com/jjKIvtvutU — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) November 25, 2021

Step 1: Support North your whole life ?

Step 2: Get drafted by the Kangaroos ?

Step 3: Roll into your Year 12 Graduation ?



Some night for Josh Goater ? #GetYourGoatOn pic.twitter.com/3KJSfJDYi0 — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) November 26, 2021

Pandemonium in the Jackson household last night ?#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/WxfLyuNT6q — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 26, 2021

The moment Josh Sinn found out he was heading to Alberton ??#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/J1tSTcREBS — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 24, 2021

Our two draftees share their excitement ?? pic.twitter.com/6zyLW0nboN — Richmond FC ? (@Richmond_FC) November 24, 2021

Special moment for Sam and the Banks family ? pic.twitter.com/AbHKpNhzcQ — Richmond FC ? (@Richmond_FC) November 25, 2021

Watching your son get drafted: priceless.



When he ends up at a club around the corner from home? Even better ?? pic.twitter.com/75luv23hWn — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 25, 2021

Absolute pandemonium.



The moment Oscar Adams found out his AFL dream came true ??#AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/HnXN0yfiSn — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 25, 2021

The Owens family (plus a special guest) ?? pic.twitter.com/tBqzTAS7gI — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 25, 2021

Not only did we get a new player, Swans Media unearthed its new temporary WA news correspondent ?



Assistant Coach Don Pyke was on hand in Perth to ask our new draftee Angus Sheldrick some questions after joining the club.#Bloods pic.twitter.com/KOTSC9p7eS — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) November 25, 2021

When your mate gets drafted…..? ?



Fair to say Angus Sheldrick has some very proud friends! pic.twitter.com/LdnnWEcJSy — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) November 25, 2021

It doesn't get much better than this!

The moment Corey Warner and his family found out he would be a Swan + scenes from his friends reacting at their school leavers celebrations down the south coast of WA! #Bloods pic.twitter.com/rOXOQJSKBF — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) November 26, 2021

The moment Campbell Chesser became an Eagle! pic.twitter.com/6amhvpfjpw — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 25, 2021

Rhett Bazzo with Drew Petrie, Ian ‘Serge’ Miller, mum Kylie and sister Cameron.



Welcome to the club, Bazzo family! ?? pic.twitter.com/2wCitA311E — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 25, 2021

Arthur Jones is HYPED.



How good is this?! ? pic.twitter.com/fRZ7gIMH5r — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) November 26, 2021

Sam's excited and so are we!



Our #2 draft pick reacts to becoming a third generation Bulldog. pic.twitter.com/nfH0nQm75f — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) November 24, 2021