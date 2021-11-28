A TOTAL of 83 new players were selected by AFL clubs as part of the 2021 NAB AFL National, Rookie and Pre-Season Drafts.

Despite a second year of football affected by COVID-19, more than 860 draft nominations were received from players in every state and territory with players selected from across the country and included international representation from Ireland.



Players were selected from every state and territory across Australia with two international players selected from Ireland.

Victoria Metro - 28 players

Victoria Country - 17 players

Western Australia - 16 players

South Australia - 13 players

Northern Territory - 3 players

New South Wales - 1 player

ACT - 1 player

Queensland - 1 player

Tasmania - 1 player

International - 2 players

Josh Ward playing for Vic Metro in an U19 game against Vic Country in June 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

A total of seven First Nations players were selected, headlined by the 11th overall pick Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda). Arthur Jones (Western Bulldogs), Marcus Windhager (St Kilda), Eric Benning (Fremantle), Jase Burgoyne (Port Adelaide), Jack Peris (St Kilda) and Josiah Kyle (St Kilda) join AFL lists in 2022.



In a historic moment for the AFL, three players with African origins were selected in the first round after Mac Andrew (Gold Coast) was picked up with selection five, Neil Erasmus (Fremantle) with selection 10 and mature-age Leek Aleer (Greater Western Sydney) with selection 15.

With the selection of Domanic Akuei (Carlton) in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft, he became the third Australian player of Sudanese descent to be joining an AFL list in 2022 after Mac Andrew (Gold Coast) and Leek Aleer (GWS).

2021 NAB AFL DRAFT

NTH Jason Horne-Francis - Christie Beach FC WBD Sam Darcy - Glen Iris FC / Scotch College GWS Finn Callaghan - Mordialloc-Braeside / St. Bede's College COL Nicholas Daicos - Kew Rovers GCS Mac Andrew - Berwick FC / St. Joseph’s Ferntree Gully ADE Joshua Rachele - Shepparton Swans / Caulfield Grammar HAW Joshua Ward - Fitzroy JFC / Melbourne Grammar FRE Jye Amiss - Bussellton FC RIC Joshua Gibcus - Eastpoint FC / St. Pat’s College FRE Neil Erasmus - Sorrento-Duncraig FC / Hale STK Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera - Marion FC POR Joshua Sinn - East Brighton JFC / Old Xavierians ESS Benjamin Hobbs - Horsham Demons FC / Ballarat Clarendon College WCE Campbell Chesser - Lavington Panthers FC / Melbourne Grammar GWS Leek Aleer - Central Districts, SANFL BRI Darcy Wilmot - Montmorency FC / Hazelglen College RIC Tom Brown - Mooroopna FC / Geelong Grammar SYD Angus Sheldrick - Mosman Park JFC / Christ Church Grammar MEL Jacob Van Rooyen - Claremont, WAFL BRI Kai Lohmann - Lake Wendoree FC / St Pats FRE Matthew Johnson - North Beaches JFC NTH Josh Goater - Sunbury FC / Sunbury College HAW Sam Butler - Lake Wendoree FC / St. Pat's College GEE Toby Conway - St. Mary’s FC / Geelong Grammar GEE Mitchell Knevitt - Grovedale FC / Grovedale College HAW Connor Macdonald - Doveton FC / Haileybury College CAR Jesse Motlop - South Coogee JFC / Aquinas College RIC Tyler Sonsie - Lysterfield JFC / Rowville FC RIC Samuel Banks - Clarence FC RIC Judson Clarke - East Ringwood FC / Yarra Valley Grammar WCE Brady Hough - Harvey FC GEE James Willis - Ingle Farm FC/ The Heights School STK Mitchito Owens - Beaumaris FC / Mentone Grammar SYD Matthew Roberts - Langhorne Creek FC/ St. Peters College NTH Paul Curtis - Melton South FNC / Keilor FC ADE Jake Soligo - Lysterfield JFC / Dromana FC WCE Rhett Bazzo - Guilford Grammar NTH Miller Bergman - Berwick FC / Mazenod College MEL Blake Howes - Mordialloc-Braeside / Parkdale FC / St. Bede's SYD Corey Warner - Willetton JFC / Aquinas College BRI James Tunstill - Bussellton JFC / Bunbury Grammar School GWS Joshua Fahey - Queanbeyan FC WBD Arthur Jones - Claremont ADE Zac Taylor - Oak Park / Penola Catholic College COL Arlo Draper - Willunga FC ESS Alastair Lord - Norwood STK Marcus Windhager - Beaumaris FC / Haileybury College GEE Flynn Kroeger - Eastern Ranges COL Cooper Murley - Tea Tree Gully FC ESS Garrett Mcdonagh - Richmond STK Oscar Adams - Compton FC-Mount Gambier COL Harvey Harrison - Tyndale Christian College HAW Jai Serong - Warragul FC / Geelong Grammar FRE Eric Benning - Waringarri Crows POR Hugh Jackson - Crystal Brook FC POR Dante Visentini - Xavier College WCE Jack Williams - Rossmoyne FC SYD Lachlan Rankin - Beverley Hills JFC / Caulfield Grammar NTH Jackson Archer - Northern Knights POR Jase Burgoyne - Woodville-West Torrens, SANFL WBD Luke Cleary - Beaumaris FC WCE Greg Clark - Subiaco GCS Charlie Constable - Geelong Cats GEE Cooper Whyte - Grovedale FC / Grovedale College MEL Taj Woewodin - Booragoon JFC/Coorparoo JAFC-QAFL

2021 NAB AFL PRE-SEASON DRAFT

3. Gold Coast Rory Thompson - Gold Coast

4. Adelaide Luke Nankervis - Sandringham Dragons



2021 NAB AFL ROOKIE DRAFT - Pre-Selected Category B Rookies

INTERNATIONAL

Hawthorn Fionn O'Hara - Westmeath County

Geelong Oisin Mullin - Mayo

NGA, ACADEMY, QUEENSLAND& NSW BASED ZONE

Carlton Domanic Akuei - Northern Knights

Melbourne Andy Moniz-Wakefield - NT Thunder

St Kilda Josiah Kyle - Dandenong Stingrays

St Kilda Jack Peris - Sandringham Dragons

Western Bulldogs Cody Raak - Western Jets

2021 NAB AFL ROOKIE DRAFT

1. North Melbourne Jared Polec - North Melbourne

2. Collingwood Charlie Dean - Williamstown

3. Gold Coast Levi Casboult - Carlton

4. Adelaide Ben Davis - Adelaide

5. Hawthorn Ned Long - Northern Knights

6. Carlton Lochie O'Brien - Carlton

7. Richmond Bigoa Nyuon - Richmond

8. Fremantle Karl Worner - Oakleigh Chargers

9. St Kilda Pass

10. West Coast Pass

11. Essendon Patrick Voss - Oakleigh Chargers

12. Sydney Lewis Taylor - Sydney

13. GWS Cooper Hamilton - Bendigo Pioneers

14. Brisbane Cameron Yolmen - Brisbane

15. Geelong Oliver Dempsey - Old Carey Grammarians

16. Port Adelaide Trent Dumont - North Melbourne

17. Western Bulldogs Charlie Parker - Sturt

18. Melbourne Judd Mcvee - East Fremantle

19. North Melbourne Pass

20. Collingwood Isaac Chugg - Collingwood

21. Gold Coast Jez Mclennan - Gold Coast

22. Hawthorn Pass

23. Carlton Matthew Cottrell - Carlton

24. Fremantle Mitchell Crowden - Fremantle

25. St Kilda Pass

26. Essendon Pass

27. Sydney Pass

28. Greater Western Sydney Jacob Wehr – Greater Western Sydney

29. Geelong Pass

30. Port Adelaide Sam Mayes - Port Adelaide

31. Western Bulldogs Robbie McComb - Footscray Bulldogs

32. Gold Coast Pass

33. Fremantle Connor Blakely - Fremantle

34. Essendon Pass

35. Gold Coast Sandy Brock - Peel Thunder

36. Gold Coast Bodhi Uwland - Broadbeach AFC