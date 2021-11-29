Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell and Charlie Ballard during a Gold Coast training session at Metricon Stadium on November 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, join star journalists Nat Edwards and Sarah Black as they dissect the lists of both the Hawks and the Suns, and look at what to expect from these teams in 2022.

- Hawthorn's ins and outs: '2022 is just a year about blooding some young kids'

- He's got 'white-line fever', but it would be a bold decision to make him captain

- 'There's a lot of excitement internally about what Josh Ward can offer'

- A 'massive 12 months' coming for Gold Coast

- Pressure on Dew but 'maybe this is the point where the rot stops'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Hawthorn's list changes ahead of 2022

4:40 – Will Ben McEvoy remain the captain?

6:44 – Sam Mitchell's coaching experience holds him in good stead

7:33 – Mitch Lewis has bulked up this summer

9:36 – Gold Coast's big man stocks

12:41 – Can Touk Miller set an example for younger players to remain at the club?

14:21 – Suns' late-season fadeouts

15:11 – Stuart Dew has support, but needs results

16:34 – Dustin Martin's recovery

18:32 – Some of the biggest physical comebacks of all time