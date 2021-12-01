Dustin Martin and Noah Balta celebrate winning the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the Gabba on October 24, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Riley Beveridge and Sarah Black as they dissect the lists of both North Melbourne and Richmond, and look at what to expect from these teams in 2022.

- Why Roos have 'carried a lot of hope into this pre-season'

- The young talent who is "enough to get anyone excited'

- North's 'huge loss'

- Why 'finals have to be on the agenda for Damien Hardwick'

- 'There's a bit of a logjam now developing of those younger players

- Intrigue around Carlton's AFLW team after losing 'a fair bit of talent and depth'

In this episode ...

0:00 – The optimism at North Melbourne this off-season

1:12 – North's impressive midfield could lead a Roo resurgence

2:56 – The impact of Jason Horne-Francis

4:38 – Richmond's defensive stocks

6:50 – The loss of Callum Coleman-Jones and Mabior Chol

7:53 – A disappointing off-season for Carlton's AFLW side

9:15 – The players who can lead the Blues' back into AFLW finals