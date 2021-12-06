AFTER two weeks of quarantining in his new home on the Gold Coast, Mabior Chol has been eased into training on his first official day with the Suns.

Chol took part in the first half of Gold Coast's session before hitting the gym for 45 minutes in his welcome to its Carrara headquarters.

Following six years with Richmond since being taken in the 2016 NAB AFL Rookie Draft, the 24-year-old was Gold Coast's big off-season acquisition, snapped up via free agency to help as a tall forward who can also ruck.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Mabior Chol Mabior Chol joins Gold Coast after 31 games with Richmond

His transition north back to his home state has been tricky though, forced to quarantine for two weeks to satisfy the Queensland government's COVID-19 protocols.

Chol got back into the community late last week.

THE VERDICT Our say on your club’s 2021 draft haul

"At times it was challenging to do two weeks, but it was good," Chol said on Monday.

"I had a bike and a treadmill also and that kept me busy.

"It's hard to tell where you are when you've been running on a treadmill and not running with the boys."

Fresh faces ??? pic.twitter.com/BvSkO04bxt — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) December 6, 2021

He is the third former Tiger to head to the Suns in the past three years following the moves of Brandon Ellis and Oleg Markov.

Chol said he hoped to help ease some pressure from young spearhead Ben King, who is about to enter his fourth season.

"We know he's a great young player," he said.

"I do feel old saying he's young. He's been consistent for a couple of years now.

"I've played with Jack (Riewoldt) and Lynchy (Tom Lynch) and learnt a lot from those two and hopefully I can give him a bit of feedback and learn a bit from Ben also."