Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

THE TEAM at Fantasy HQ has run the formulas and compiled the prices for a new season of AFL Fantasy Classic.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie looked at the whopping price tags of Touk Miller and Jack Steele, the first players to demand a starting price of over $1 million, and looked to where they could save some money.

Hawthorn’s James Sicily comes in under-priced after missing last season while new Docker Will Brodie should out perform his starting value.

The Traders run through some of the draftee numbers and the basement priced guys to put on your bench in the latest pre-season episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders

In this week’s episode …

1:45 - How have player prices changed with the new $14.8 million salary cap.

4:00 - The top priced players are discussed.

5:30 - James Sicily was one of the first bargains picked out due a discount as he didn't play last season.

8:20 - After a great start to his career, Matt Rowell offers value following an injury interrupted 2021.

12:00 - Many swear by setting and forgetting their rucks, but you can get two mid-priced options for the same price as Max Gawn.

17:25 - Stacking the forwards with premiums is a strategy that The Traders are considering.

23:00 - Greg Clark is the mature aged recruit that could provide Fantasy gold as a cash cow.

28:30 - Warnie considers some Fantasy implications from the fixture release.

32:00 - Calvin takes a look at the Scale of Hardness and names some players who might be the right ones to start with based on their early draw.

