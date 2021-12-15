WEST Coast has locked away key defender Tom Barrass, with the premiership star signing a five-year contract extension that should ensure he is an Eagle for life.

Young midfielder Luke Edwards has also extended his contract as he prepares to enter his second season, signing on to the end of 2024.

Barrass was due to become one the biggest-name free agents at the end of the 2022 season, but the Eagles have moved early to secure one of their most important on-field assets.

West Coast's Tom Barrass takes a mark against Geelong in R6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He said he was grateful for the opportunity to sign a long-term deal and remain at the club that drafted him with pick No.43 in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft.

"It feels great having some security behind me and knowing that I can focus on building this list going forward, and keeping the environment that's really healthy for improvement," Barrass told westcoasteagles.com.au.

A premiership player in his 51st game, Barrass has grown into one of the competition's best key defenders with an ability to both shutdown key forwards and play as an interceptor.

Tom Barrass celebrates with the crowd after West Coast won the 2018 premiership. Picture: AFL Photos

The 197cm backman, who turned his back on significant rival interest to remain with West Coast, said he had been energised by the injection of young talent on the Eagles' list.

"The boys are really refreshed, there's a lot of new talent around the place," he said.

"There's some real good talent coming through the young fellas and we've got a good list dynamic that there’s enough experience there and we can drive standards and train fundamentals, and all the young kids are sponges these days."

One of the club's most promising young players, Edwards had one year to run on his initial two-year deal as a draftee but has extended that by a further two seasons.

Recruited with pick No.52 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, the midfielder is the son of Adelaide champion Tyson Edwards but was overlooked as a father-son prospect by the Crows.