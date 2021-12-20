Zak Butters breaks clear of Chayce Jones during the 2021 AAMI Community Series clash. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUBS will get two pre-season hitouts ahead of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season, including one full-scale match in early March and another practice match organised with a rival team.

The structure is similar to 2021 when the AFL looked to minimise travel for clubs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to complicate professional sporting competitions.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE YOUR CLUB'S MATCHES

Just like the upcoming premiership season, reigning premier Melbourne will also open the AAMI Community Series with a match against Carlton on Thursday, March 3.

Marvel Stadium will host the first two matches, with the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane playing the following night.

Marcus Bontempelli in action against Brisbane in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

As revealed last week, Hawthorn and Richmond will play in the north-west of Tasmania in a tribute match on Saturday, March 5, for the families and communities of Hillcrest Primary School following the tragic accident in Devonport.

The venue is still to be confirmed.

A pre-season Showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide will take place at Richmond Oval before Essendon and St Kilda make it a third match at Marvel Stadium in three days.

There will also be a pre-season Derby with Fremantle and West Coast squaring off the following day at Fremantle Oval, which follows a double header at Giants Stadium in western Sydney.

Oscar Allen kicks for goal against Fremantle in the 2021 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

GWS and Collingwood face off, followed by Sydney and North Melbourne.

The final match will be played on the Monday night between Gold Coast and Geelong at Metricon Stadium.

Each team can play one pre-season match before the AAMI Community Series – on either of the last two weekends in February – with clubs deciding on venue, time, date and the format of each game, including number of players, number of quarters and quarter length.

Pre-season practice matches

Essendon v Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne v Melbourne

Sydney v GWS Giants

Carlton v St Kilda

Collingwood v Hawthorn

Geelong v Richmond

Brisbane v Gold Coast

West Coast v Adelaide

Fremantle v Port Adelaide

AAMI Community Series

Thursday, March 3

Carlton v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

Friday, March 4

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

Saturday, March 5

Hawthorn v Richmond at TBC, 1.10pm AEDT

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Richmond Oval, 3.40pm ACDT

Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEDT

Sunday, March 6

Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood at Giants Stadium, 12.40pm AEDT

Sydney v North Melbourne at Giants Stadium, 4.20pm AEDT

West Coast v Fremantle at Fremantle Oval, 4.10pm AWST

Monday, March 7

Gold Coast v Geelong at Metricon Stadium, 6.40pm AEST