CLUBS will get two pre-season hitouts ahead of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season, including one full-scale match in early March and another practice match organised with a rival team.
The structure is similar to 2021 when the AFL looked to minimise travel for clubs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to complicate professional sporting competitions.
Just like the upcoming premiership season, reigning premier Melbourne will also open the AAMI Community Series with a match against Carlton on Thursday, March 3.
Marvel Stadium will host the first two matches, with the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane playing the following night.
As revealed last week, Hawthorn and Richmond will play in the north-west of Tasmania in a tribute match on Saturday, March 5, for the families and communities of Hillcrest Primary School following the tragic accident in Devonport.
The venue is still to be confirmed.
A pre-season Showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide will take place at Richmond Oval before Essendon and St Kilda make it a third match at Marvel Stadium in three days.
There will also be a pre-season Derby with Fremantle and West Coast squaring off the following day at Fremantle Oval, which follows a double header at Giants Stadium in western Sydney.
GWS and Collingwood face off, followed by Sydney and North Melbourne.
The final match will be played on the Monday night between Gold Coast and Geelong at Metricon Stadium.
Each team can play one pre-season match before the AAMI Community Series – on either of the last two weekends in February – with clubs deciding on venue, time, date and the format of each game, including number of players, number of quarters and quarter length.
Pre-season practice matches
Essendon v Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne v Melbourne
Sydney v GWS Giants
Carlton v St Kilda
Collingwood v Hawthorn
Geelong v Richmond
Brisbane v Gold Coast
West Coast v Adelaide
Fremantle v Port Adelaide
AAMI Community Series
Thursday, March 3
Carlton v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT
Friday, March 4
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT
Saturday, March 5
Hawthorn v Richmond at TBC, 1.10pm AEDT
Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Richmond Oval, 3.40pm ACDT
Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEDT
Sunday, March 6
Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood at Giants Stadium, 12.40pm AEDT
Sydney v North Melbourne at Giants Stadium, 4.20pm AEDT
West Coast v Fremantle at Fremantle Oval, 4.10pm AWST
Monday, March 7
Gold Coast v Geelong at Metricon Stadium, 6.40pm AEST