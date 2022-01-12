EX-BRISBANE midfielder Tom Joyce will begin training at West Coast next week, joining the 16 players still looking to earn a spot on an AFL list under pre-season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) rules.

The Eagles have announced that Joyce, who was delisted by the Lions last season after three years without a senior game, will begin training with the club next Monday.

He will do so alongside former Fremantle ruckman Luke Strnadica, overlooked East Perth draft hopeful Kade Dittmar and 20-year-old midfielder Logan Young, who are all vying for one of two SSP spots at West Coast.

Kade Dittmar in action for WA in the 2021 U19 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

Nine clubs currently have at least one rookie spot available to fill via SSP rules. These include Carlton, Essendon, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Sydney and West Coast.

The Eagles, Bombers and Saints each have two list spots available, with clubs able to either sign players now under SSP rules or keep a list vacancy available for the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Among the prospects currently training at clubs are former top-10 pick Nathan Freeman at Gold Coast, Josh Cripps - the brother of co-captain Patrick - at Carlton, ex-Melbourne defender Marty Hore at North Melbourne and St Kilda’s former No.1 pick Paddy McCartin at Sydney.

Clubs are able to sign players to their rookie list under SSP rules up until March 9.

WHO IS TRAINING AT YOUR CLUB?

Carlton (1 spot): Josh Cripps (East Fremantle WAFL), Tyreece Lieu (Eastern Ranges)

Essendon (2 spots): Dylan Clarke (Essendon), Ronald Fejo jnr. (West Adelaide SANFL), Nicholas Martin (Subiaco WAFL)

Geelong (1 spot): Nil

Gold Coast (1 spot): Nathan Freeman (Frankston VFL), Morgan Ferres (Sturt SANFL), Lewis Rayson (Glenelg SANFL), James Tsitas (Woodville-West Torrens SANFL)

Hawthorn (1 spot): Nil

North Melbourne (1 spot): Marty Hore (Melbourne)

St Kilda (2 spots): Jack Hayes (Woodville-West Torrens SANFL)

Sydney (1 spot): Patrick McCartin (Sydney VFL)

West Coast (2 spots): Kade Dittmar (East Perth WAFL), Luke Strnadica (East Fremantle WAFL), Logan Young (West Coast WAFL), Tom Joyce (Brisbane)