BRISBANE will place midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen on its inactive list after he failed to meet the AFL's COVID-19 protocols.

All AFL and AFLW players and football staff at Queensland, South Australian and West Australian clubs needed to have their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Friday to continue attending club facilities.

The cut-off followed deadlines that have already passed in Victoria and New South Wales since the League's policy was released in October.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Eagle in COVID exile, De Goey's return, Blue makes his mark Aaron Pereira with all the latest news in your Friday Footy Feed

Brisbane released a statement on Friday confirming Ellis-Yolmen would be moved to the inactive list, revealing he made an unsuccessful submission to the AFL for an exemption.

The club said it respected Ellis-Yolmen's right to personal choice but was committed to the protocols put in place by the AFL to "safeguard the competition and protect the health and wellbeing of its players".

NO JAB, NO PLAY AFL releases COVID-19 vaccination policy

The Lions will now consider recruiting a player to fill the vacant rookie spot created, with the option to use either the Supplementary Selection Period or the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Ellis-Yolmen joined Brisbane as an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2019 and played all of his nine games for the club in 2020.

Cam Ellis-Yolmen in action against Geelong in the 2020 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

The former Adelaide midfielder's situation comes on the same day West Coast revealed star forward Jack Darling would train away from the club after also failing to meet the AFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Under the AFL's vaccination policy, clubs can transfer players who fail to meet the requirements to the inactive list and pay them the minimum base salary under the players' collective bargaining agreement.

Clubs can also choose to keep a player on the list and pay them not less than 25 per cent of the minimum base salary.

The club can also terminate a player's contract with their agreement or, from May 18 this year, exercise any legal rights it may have to terminate a contract.

Carlton defender Liam Jones announced his retirement in November, in a decision that was understood to be related to the AFL's COVID-19 vaccination policy.