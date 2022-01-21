WEST COAST forward Jack Darling will train away from the club and his teammates after failing to fulfil the requirements of the AFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Under the AFL's policy, all football players and staff at the two WA clubs must have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine by January 21 to be able to continue attending club facilities.

It follows deadlines that have already passed in the remaining states since the policy was released in October.

After the deadline came into effect on Friday morning, the Eagles released a statement revealing that Darling had not fulfilled his obligations and would train away from the rest of the squad while he "assesses his future".

"The club will continue to support Jack as he contemplates his options and is optimistic that he will return to build on his outstanding career to date," the club said.

"While the club does respect the right to personal choice it also supports the protocols put in place by the AFL and Governments – both Federal and State – as they navigate their way through this persistent and challenging pandemic."

Darling's situation comes after Carlton defender Liam Jones announced his retirement in November, in a decision that was understood to be related to the AFL's COVID-19 vaccination policy.

