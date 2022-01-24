West Coast's Liam Duggan in action during the round three clash with Port Adelaide on April 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast premiership defender Liam Duggan is pushing to be fit for round one after continuing to ramp up his running program on Monday.

Duggan is recovering from a posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction in his right knee and had initially hoped to join the main training group in early January.

He has continued his rehabilitation away from the main group since resuming from the Christmas break, however, doing laps on a scooter and stair runs during recent sessions to build strength in his leg.

The defender, who can add size and depth to the midfield, moved well on Monday during what was his third running session, covering plenty of ground with midfield star Tim Kelly and young onballer Zane Trew.

West Coast's Liam Duggan and Collingwood's Jamie Elliot compete for the ball during round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Duggan underwent surgery last September, with six months a typical recovery period for a PCL repair.

The 25-year-old is pushing to be fit for the Eagles' season opener against Gold Coast on March 20, with practice matches underway next month.

Duggan was one of several senior Eagles training away from the main group on Monday, with Kelly, Nic Naitanui and Oscar Allen among those to step out for periods of the session to train on the Eagles' second oval.

Star midfielder Elliot Yeo completed the warm-up with the main group but was also sidelined during ball-movement drills and match simulation after two weeks on restricted duties.

West Coast's Elliot Yeo kicks the ball during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain Luke Shuey last week said the Eagles had identified January as a "danger period" for injuries and some senior players were being closely managed as a result.

The Eagles have moved on with their summer program without star forward Jack Darling, who has failed to adhere to the AFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Champion forward Josh Kennedy, whose importance will only grow in Darling's absence, walked laps as is customary for the veteran during a Monday session.

Allen, whose development as a key forward will also be vital, appeared untroubled and moved freely while completing his own running on the second oval, having started the session with the main group.

Among those to impress during the short match simulation session was forward Jack Petruccelle, whose speed and attack on the ball caught the eye.

The Eagles' focus on turning in to use the corridor at every opportunity when moving the ball remained a trait of their transition work.